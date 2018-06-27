Park City police blotter: Fast driving in golf cart reported

The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about people on a Park City Golf Club fairway whose driving disturbed someone.

The report was logged at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, on Thaynes Canyon Drive. The people were driving what appeared to be a golf cart at a "very fast" speed, the police were told. They were on the fairway of either the fifth hole or sixth hole. There were apparently adults with kids in the vehicle, according to public police logs. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department occasionally receives complaints involving incidents on the municipal golf course, but a golf cart reported to be traveling at a fast rate of speed is unusual. The Thaynes Canyon neighborhood surrounds the golf course, putting the golfers at some points just off residential streets.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 24 at 8:51 p.m., the police received a complaint that a vehicle seen on Main Street had two license plates that apparently had different numbers. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 7:14 p.m. received a report that a vehicle hit a trailer at the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street. A vendor was loading the trailer at the time of the accident, the police were told.

A backpack with a wallet and keys inside was reported lost on Main Street at 7:02 p.m.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated in the China Bridge garage at 2:07 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 1:53 a.m. received a complaint about five or six people walking in a lane of Deer Valley Drive close to the Aerie Drive intersection. They appeared to be intoxicated, the police were told. The person who contacted the police stopped to tell them they should have a flashlight or something else to make them visible to drivers.

On Saturday, June 23 at 6:37 p.m., the police were contacted from Main Street after a wallet was found.

The sprinklers were reportedly activated for longer then 24 hours at a property on Sunset Court. The police received the report at 7 a.m.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated at 2:10 a.m. on Sullivan Road.

On Friday, June 22 at 11:25 p.m., a man was reported to be sleeping in a van on Lowell Avenue. The police said the person told officers they would leave.

An officer warned a taxi driver at 12:38 a.m. for reportedly stopping in the middle of the road to pick up passengers. The driver was at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 4th Street.

On Thursday, June 21 at 2:57 p.m., the police were told of a suspected fraud involving an apparent sale of a mountain bike. The police were told a bad check was written. The case was logged on Woodbine Way.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a parking lot on Bonanza Drive at 2:30 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 10:59 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue about a vehicle that was parked in a location where it partially blocked a driveway. There was a parking ticket on the vehicle at the time of the report, according to Police Department logs. The vehicle was at the same location the night before, the police were told.

On Wednesday, June 20 at 10:33 p.m., the police were told construction workers were using power tools. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

People riding scooters were reported in the skate park at City Park at 12:07 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 19, a moose was seen feeding on bushes at City Park at 9:24 p.m.

The police at 9:06 a.m. received a complaint about construction workers speeding on Rising Star Lane. They almost hit a dog that was on a leash, the police were told.

On Monday, June 18 at 11:12 a.m., a power box on Sun Ridge Drive was reported to be on fire.