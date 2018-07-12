Park City police blotter: Fireworks complaints on Fourth

Not everyone during the week of Independence Day adhered to Park City's fireworks prohibition.

The Park City Police Department fielded a series of complaints on July 4, but officials reported the cases were not serious. There were fireworks reported at a variety of times and in different neighborhoods. Someone on Lowell Avenue at 10 p.m. reported fireworks ashes were hitting the house. Earlier in the day, at 4:36 p.m., four kids were reported to be lighting fireworks on a Kearns Boulevard basketball court.

Other fireworks reports were logged on streets like Park Avenue, Thaynes Canyon Drive, Sidewinder Drive and Meadows Drive.

At a little after 11 p.m. on July 4, meanwhile, the police received a report that a dog ran off from City Park during the fireworks display.

Park City officials enacted a fireworks ban based on the fire danger.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Recommended Stories For You

On Sunday, July 8 at 10:25 p.m., the police received a complaint about loud music in the vicinity of the intersection of Little Bessie Avenue and Monarch Drive. The music emanated from behind the caller's house, the police were told. The person wanted the music to stop. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 11:34 a.m. were told 24 pool chairs were thrown into the water at a property along Lowell Avenue. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated it was a "clean up inconvenience," according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The Police Department received two reports of what appeared to be minor traffic accidents within a little more than an hour of each other. The first case, reported at 11:34 a.m. on Main Street, involved a white van hitting a blue sports car. In the other case, on Swede Alley, a note was left after a vehicle was hit. At 11:23 a.m. on Royal Street, meanwhile, a car was reportedly hit in an underground parking area.

A police officer at 12:26 a.m. issued a warning after a vehicle was seen parked too close to a fire hydrant at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 5th Street.

A driver hit a deer on S.R. 224 at 12:09 a.m.

On Saturday, July 7 at 7:08 p.m., the police received a complaint about several vehicles reportedly driving down Main Street in reverse. The person who contacted the police wanted officers to patrol the street, according to department logs.

Glass was seen across the road on Marsac Avenue close to the Hillside Avenue intersection at 12:52 p.m. It might have been close to a stop sign, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the glass was a traffic hazard.

On Friday, July 6 at 11:17 p.m., the police received a complaint about people partying for three days on Snow Cloud Circle. The person who contacted the police wanted the music turned down. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

At 6:04 p.m., the police received a complaint of someone putting a 'Slow' sign in the road along Annie Oakley Drive. The sign inhibited the flow of traffic, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the sign was a traffic hazard.

Construction trucks were reported to be idling for long periods of time somewhere along Sidewinder Drive at 11:20 a.m. The police said the case involved a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against vehicle idling.

On Thursday, July 5 at 10:51 p.m., a loud party with people yelling was reported on Annie Oakley Drive. People may have been fighting at the party as well, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Two young deer were seen near a pond along Deer Valley Drive at 6:26 p.m. The person who contacted the police had not seen an older deer accompanying the two. The person told the police they were worried the deer could not survive on their own, according to department logs.

A truck, apparently parked, reportedly blocked four cars on a lot on Swede Alley at 12:40 p.m.

A driver was reportedly seen headed in the wrong direction on S.R. 248 at 12:48 a.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected drunken driving.

On Wednesday, July 4 at 11:04 p.m., the police received a complaint about 35 people in a pool on Sidewinder Drive drinking alcohol. Minors might also be consuming alcohol, the police were told.

At 5:46 p.m., the police were told a man was seen walking around Park City High School looking at construction equipment. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

At 11:45 a.m., people were reported to be spraying water from a Main Street building during the Independence Day celebrations. The police logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Tuesday, July 3 at 6:11 a.m., a moose was seen on the side of the road at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

The police at 2:02 a.m. reported a suspected drunken driver on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A man who was suspected to be intoxicated was reportedly seen bending stop signs at the intersection of Park Avenue and 9th Street at 1:29 a.m.

On Monday, July 2 at 10 a.m., an officer stopped a driver traveling at 61 mph in a location along Marsac Avenue where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.