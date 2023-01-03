Park City police blotter: Fireworks, noises like gunshots reported around New Year’s

Police-blotter-image

The Park City Police Department in late December received at least three reports of fireworks and one of the cases may have also involved gunshots.

Two of the cases were reported on New Year’s Eve while the other was a day earlier.

On Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:10 p.m., the police received a report from someone in the area of Little Kate Road and Holiday Ranch Loop Road about the noise of fireworks. The person who contacted the police said he “believes that he hears gun shots in the area as well.” The person wanted officers to respond, according to public police logs. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

Earlier that night, at 8:39 p.m., fireworks were reported on Sidewinder Drive. On Friday, Dec. 30 at 9:47 p.m., meanwhile, someone reported fireworks, either on Sterling Drive or Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police “believes it is a potential hazard,” according to department logs.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2:47 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue.

A traffic accident was reported on Daly Avenue at 1:46 p.m. Earlier that day, at 12:13 p.m., an accident was reported on Park Avenue while a traffic accident was reported in the area of Lowell Avenue and Manor Way at 11:30 a.m. Nobody was injured in the accidents, the police said.

A fire alarm, apparently triggered by carbon monoxide, was reported on Oak Wood Drive at 9:47 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A case categorized as suspected disturbing the peace was reported on Woodside Avenue at 12:28 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:46 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected disorderly conduct case was reported on Main Street at 10:43 p.m.

The police at 11:20 a.m. received a complaint about a parking ticket that was issued at a business in Silver Creek. The police, though, explained Park City does not issue parking tickets in the location. Silver Creek is outside the Park City limits.

The police at 8:31 a.m. received a report about vehicles left on the side of S.R. 224 blocking private sector snowplows.

A hit-and-run accident was reported at 12:08 a.m. on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 7:24 p.m. reported a driver was pulled over after a crosswalk violation on Park Avenue.

On Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:02 p.m., the Police Department was told door-to-door salespeople stopped at a Park Meadows house on two consecutive days. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

Someone at 1:49 p.m. contacted the police saying they were in a vehicle that was parallel parked on Heber Avenue. At least one other vehicle boxed in the person’s sport utility vehicle, the police were told. The person “wants to make sure she doesn’t get a ticket if she leaves the vehicle there,” according to public police logs.

The police at 9:02 a.m. received a complaint about traffic in the area of Park Avenue and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The police were told the intersection was blocked, there was a “major traffic jam” and people were “starting to get impatient and cause hazards,” according to department logs.

On Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:46 p.m., a driver contacted the police from Royal Street worried the vehicle would “run out of gas (because) they were stuck in traffic,” according to police logs.

A hit-and-run accident was reported in the area of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive at 4:12 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A vehicle hit a mailbox on Lucky John Drive at 3:54 p.m. Nobody was injured and the vehicle was not blocking the road at the time of the report, the police said. A property manager apparently reported the accident.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9:10 p.m., the police received a complaint about two cars that were left on Iron Canyon Court against the no-parking signs. The vehicles blocked the road, the police were told.

A deer was seen on Little Kate Road at 5:06 p.m. The person who contacted the police indicated the animal “looked injured with a big gash” on a side, according to police logs.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 2:05 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly blocked in on Park Avenue. The person who contacted the police wanted assistance locating the owner of the other vehicle or help with navigating out.