Park City police blotter: fireworks reported





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports involving fireworks, cases that were logged in the weeks before Independence Day and then Pioneer Day.

On Wednesday, June 17 at 11:02 p.m., the police were told of five people on Empire Avenue using what appeared to the caller to be fireworks. Public police logs did not provide details. The case was reported as suspected disturbing the peace. The day after, on Thursday, June 18 at 9:18 p.m., the police received a complaint about people using fireworks, also along Empire Avenue.

Fireworks reports typically increase as the two holidays approach.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 21 at 1:38 p.m., the police were told a truck “took out” a light police along Royal Street and left. The person who reported the accident did not obtain the license-plate number, the police said. The Police Department logged the case as a hit and-run accident.

A man was found asleep in a vehicle at the China Bridge garage at 1:44 a.m.

On Saturday, June 20 at 11:35 p.m., loud music was reported on Royal Street.

The police at 7:42 p.m. received a report of a vehicle outfitted with a storage case on Aerie Drive with two men who might be sleeping inside. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone at 9:51 a.m. reported that the carcass of a porcupine, described as “really big,” was seen on the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue. It was in the road and the police indicated the carcass presented a traffic hazard.

An officer at 1:13 a.m. pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 in a vehicle with one headlight out. The officer issued a ticket to fix the headlight.

On Friday, June 19 at 4:42 p.m., someone contacted the police at 4:42 p.m. reporting what was described as a large crowd on Main Street. The person told the police the people were not practicing social distancing and wanted an officer to respond to talk to the people, according to department logs.

On Thursday, June 18 at 8:29 a.m., an officer removed a rock from the road on Aerie Drive. It was a traffic hazard, the police said.

On Wednesday, June 17 at 8:02 a.m., the police received a report that a mailbox had been knocked to the ground in a driveway on Comstock Drive. The person also told the police a driver may have hit two trash cans, leaving trash strewn on the street and sidewalk. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Tuesday, June 16 at 11:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle after watching it drive through the Old Town transit center on Swede Alley. The officer warned the driver against the practice.

An officer found a driver for a ride sharing firm taking a nap in the car on Main Street at 11:24 p.m. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against vehicle idling,

The police at 4:49 p.m. received a complaint that a sweeper was “blowing up dust” and “creating a hazard” in the vicinity of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A truck on S.R. 248 reportedly suffered a puncture in the fuel tank and was leaking diesel fuel. The road was slick and there was a concern about a nearby waterway, the police indicated.

Someone logged a complaint about driver speeds on Daly Avenue at 9:59 a.m. The drivers were headed to a trailhead, the police were told.

On Monday, June 15 at 9:08 p.m., someone contacted the police about a cat that was seen on Deer Valley Drive for approximately 45 minutes. The person wanted officer to respond to assist with reducing driver speeds.

The police were called to assist with traffic as cows were moved from one side of S.R. 248 to the other at 5:37 p.m. The police were told the cows “got out” Saturday night and needed to be returned to the proper location. The cows were close to the Rail Trail.

Construction vehicles narrowed the available road on American Saddler Drive at 1:03 p.m., the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated they were worried about access by emergency vehicles, according to police logs.