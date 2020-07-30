Park City police blotter: Flasher seen in China Bridge garage





The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about what was described as an “extremely loud” residence on Comstock Drive that was occupied by renters.

The report was logged at 7:33 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. The people in the residence “got aggressive,” “weren’t nice” and “made accusations about her needing friends,” according to police logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, July 26 at 11:14 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on Main Street after, according to the police, the vehicle did not stop at an unspecified number of stop signs and swerved. The driver nearly hit the curb and pedestrians, the police said. The driver did not appear to be impaired, according to public police logs.

A vehicle was left in a location along Woodside Avenue where it blocked a driveway, the police were told at 11:13 p.m. There was an issue for three consecutive nights, the person told the police.

A man reportedly flashed people in the China Bridge garage at 5:50 p.m. He was described as white and older. The police logged the case as suspected lewdness.

Water was seen leaking out of the ground on Round Valley Drive close to the roundabout at 12:46 p.m. The police indicated the water was the result of a utility issue.

Someone at 12:25 p.m. indicated they left a vehicle in two parking stalls on Empire Avenue, resulting in two notes being left on the vehicle. There was no permanent damage, the police were told. The case was reported somewhere along Empire Avenue.

The Police Department at 8:47 a.m. received a report of a person taking photographs of a vehicle while it was traveling on Meadows Drive. The person taking the photographs apparently told the driver “she is a cop taking pictures of speeders and sending them in,” according to public police logs. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, July 25 at 11:48 p.m., someone on Nakoma Court reported tires were slashed or somehow flattened. The person requested an officer respond.

Someone at 10:09 p.m. reported the traffic was noisy on Main Street. The person said “the engine noise is too loud and that the police should be patrolling this and keeping the engine & traffic noise down,” according to police logs.

The police at 12:02 p.m. received a report about someone “literally poking into people’s houses” on Lowell Avenue. The person was riding a bicycle and left when the person who contacted the police approached, according to police logs. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of Mellow Mountain Road and Sunnyside Drive at 5:52 a.m. The deer was in the road afterward, the police were told.

On Friday, July 24 at 10:06 p.m., fireworks were reported on Aerie Drive.

The police at 9:17 p.m. received a report about fireworks in the vicinity of American Saddler Drive and Lucky John Drive at 9:17 p.m. There was possibly a large group at the location, the police were told.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue at 7:53 p.m. One vehicle was backed into, the police were told. The other vehicle was gone and no note was left, the police said.

Fireworks were reported on Red Maple Court at 6:37 p.m.

A vehicle burglary was reported at 3:26 p.m. on Queen Esther Drive. A power inverter and equipment used for jumpstarting a vehicle were taken, the police said.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged at 2:50 p.m. at or close to one of the intersections of Marsac Avenue and Ontario Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone at 2:02 p.m. reported losing a wallet on Deer Valley Drive, indicating a credit card was used afterward. The police classified the case as suspected fraud.

A suspected vehicle burglary was reported on Queen Esther Drive at 10:39 a.m. Unspecified items were taken out of the vehicle the night before, the police were told.

On Thursday, July 23 at 8:05 p.m., a fire in a fire pit was reported in a backyard on Queen Esther Drive. The police logged the case as suspected illegal burning.

On Wednesday, July 22 at 8:45 a.m., several boxes and drywall fell off a truck at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The police said the items created a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m., the police were told people used marijuana on a daily basis on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. It was “making their house stink,” the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Monday, July 20 at 12:38 p.m., a moose was seen on Daly Avenue. The animal was eating from an apple tree, the police were told.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. on Homestake Road. The police were told the entire driver’s side was “smashed in and there are parts on the ground that look like they are from the other car,” according to department logs.