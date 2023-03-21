Park City police blotter: Gas leaks after 20 gallons put into truck that holds just 18 gallons

Police-blotter-image-5-4

Someone in Park City reportedly attempted to put more gasoline into a truck than the tank holds.

The Park City Police Department received the report at 8:19 a.m. on Monday, March 13 from a location on Park Avenue. The police were told someone put 20 gallons of gasoline into a truck that hold just 18 gallons.

Gas leaked and sand was used to stop the gas from spreading on the ground, the police said.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week and early this week included:

On Sunday, March 19 at 6:32 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Woodside Avenue, where someone reported “renters” were leaving their vehicles in the street at a time when the road was already narrowed to one lane as a result of snow. It was not clear from public police logs whether the people are long-term renters or there for a short time.

On Saturday, March 18 at 12:27 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 12:27 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 11:33 a.m. received a report of someone losing a coat, apparently on Swede Alley, during the Sundance Film Festival. The person required a police report to provide as part of an insurance claim, the police said.

A suspected intoxication case was logged at 1:22 a.m. on Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:30 a.m. received a complaint about someone outside a Main Street bar “yelling at everyone” and refusing to leave the scene. The person was apparently walking down Main Street at the time of the call to the police. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Friday, March 17 at 10:07 p.m., music, described as loud, was reported on Marsac Avenue. The sound was “shaking the neighbor’s house as well,” the police were told. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 8:55 a.m. were told “large metal” was lost from a truck and was “all over the road” in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The truck stopped, the police said. The metal, though, created a traffic hazard, according to the police.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley at 1:30 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, March 16 at 8:12 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged at Swede Alley and 4th Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A vehicle was found outside the Main Street post office in a spot set aside for people inside the building. The police said “no one inside claimed ownership of the vehicle.” Public police logs did not provide details about any enforcement action against the vehicle.

The police at 4:28 p.m. were told a vehicle reportedly driven by a contractor was left on a sidewalk and on the wrong side of the street on Lowell Avenue. The vehicle was also in a no-parking zone, the police were told.

On Wednesday, March 15 at 9:47 p.m., a vehicle was apparently reported to be on the Rail Trail or a trail that connects with that route. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 10:28 a.m. received a complaint about a vehicle that was left in a Lowell Avenue driveway. The person who contacted the agency did not know whose vehicle it was, the police said.

On Monday, March 13 at 11:15 p.m., the police were told someone took a package from a front door on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. The police logged the case as a suspected theft.