Park City police blotter: Gas lines hit in city





On Sunday, May 17 at 8:02 p.m., someone contacted the police indicating they are moving to the Park City area and considering a rental somewhere along Sidewinder Drive. The person told the police the rental might be a scam. Public police logs did not provide details and the police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a suspected fraud.

The police at 11:30 a.m. received a report of the scent of natural gas on Larkspur Drive. The scent was at a meter, the police were told. Public police logs indicated a gas-powered fire pit had been recently installed.

On Saturday, May 16 at 1:06 a.m., a case logged as illegal burning was reported on Norfolk Avenue. An officer spoke to the people regarding municipal rules governing open fires.

On Friday, May 15 at 3:12 p.m., someone on Sidewinder Drive, apparently a property owner, told the police drivers regularly are “ripping through” in the overnight hours. The drivers are a problem at between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., the police were told.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The police at 2:27 p.m. received a report of a possible attempted break-in somewhere along Sampson Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Thursday, May 14 at 10:34 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Comstock Drive about the sound of what was described as a “large flow of water.” The person checked their property’s water flow and did not find an issue, the police were told. The person, though, “followed the noise” to the area of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive and found “the area flooding.” The police logged the case as a utility issue.

The police at 7:23 p.m. received a report from someone walking on Park Avenue in the vicinity of the post office when a person offered to drive them home. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A worker hit a natural gas line on Royal Street at 11:34 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details. In an unrelated case, a worker using heavy machinery struck a gas line on Ashley Court at 8:46 a.m.

On Wednesday, May 13 at 11:37 p.m., upward of five youngsters were around a truck on Captain Molly Drive. They were “keeping people up,” the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A car was reportedly left at Rotary Park on the edge of Thaynes Canyon for two days. The police received the report at 8:59 a.m. The engine was running and it was unclear how long it had been running, the police were told. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Tuesday, May 12 at 6:44 p.m., someone reported the scent of marijuana in the yard. The report was logged on Quaking Aspen Court. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 6:25 p.m. received a report at a trailhead on or close to Daly Avenue of three people who apparently had a bucket, tools, a shovel, a hose and approximately six bags of concrete formulated to dry quickly. Public police logs did not provide details about the activities of the people. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 6:08 p.m. received a report of approximately 12 people “gathered on a rock drinking alcohol” behind a row of houses toward the southern end of Main Street. The person who contacted the police wanted an officer to investigate.

At 6 p.m., the authorities received a report of an oven fire on American Saddler Drive. “She has a bit of oil in the bottom of the oven and the flame is not going away,” according to public police logs. The person was concerned and wanted emergency personnel to respond.

The police at 10:42 a.m. received a report of drivers leaving vehicles on the sidewalk somewhere along Monitor Drive. The vehicles block trails and bicycle routes, the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department said the issue has been ongoing for a month.

Someone on Norfolk Avenue at 10:31 a.m. reported “that either a 2×4 fell out of an airplane or someone threw it on her patio and broke one of her chairs.” The person inquired whether there have been vandalism cases nearby.

On Monday, May 11 at 8:32 p.m., the police received a report of a fire in a backyard. It was apparently lit by a neighbor, according to public police logs.

Three moose were seen at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road at 7:56 p.m.

Tools were reportedly stolen from the back of a truck somewhere on Woodside Avenue at 4:11 p.m. The police classified the case as a suspected theft. Public police logs did not provide details about the tools.