Park City police blotter: Graffiti reported in Main Street core

The Park City Police Department last week received several complaints about graffiti, including in the Main Street core.

The police on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 4:32 a.m. were told of graffiti on the back of a building, apparently the Main Street post office. Hours earlier, at 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, a cement wall in the Main Street core, possibly on the Swede Alley side of a building, was reportedly spray-painted. The police a little bit earlier on Saturday, at 10:47 p.m., were told of graffiti in a Main Street pocket park.

Public police logs did not provide details about the contents of the graffiti. Anybody with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10:18 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly seen driving without the headlights illuminated at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive. The police pulled the driver over.

A suspected drunken driver was reported at 7:48 p.m. at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated at the Old Town transit center at 7:46 p.m.

Skis and poles were reportedly taken from the 1300 block of Lowell Avenue at 5:07 p.m. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

A vehicle at 8:24 a.m. was reported to be parked in a location on the upper stretch of Norfolk Avenue where it blocked the road. The police were told the vehicle needed to be moved for snowplowing.

A police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue at 1 a.m., indicating the person drove the wrong way on a one-way street.

An exit gate at the China Bridge garage appeared to be stuck at 12:49 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the issue, but the Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8:13 p.m., a driver was reported to be tailgating and cutting off other drivers on westbound U.S. 40.

An officer pulled over a driver at 2:46 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue, indicating the person was distracted while using a cellphone.

The Police Department at 1:32 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Quaking Aspen Court about a private sector snowplow driver. The snowplow “ruined his plants” while plowing a neighbor’s property, the police were told. The person who contacted the police wanted the driver held responsible, according to department logs.

Five cars were reported to be left on the wrong side of the road on Woodside Avenue at 8:37 a.m. The police were told two vehicles driving in different directions could not fit.

A driver became stuck in the snow on the 20 block of Daly Avenue at 2:17 a.m. and told the police help was needed.

On Friday, Feb. 14 at 6:52 p.m., two people were seen in the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. A driver almost hit them, the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted an officer to drive through the area.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a parking lot on Empire Avenue at 4:29 p.m. The victim’s vehicle had been in the lot since the morning, the police were told.

A dog with black fur and wearing an orange collar was reported to be chasing cars on Little Kate Road. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried another driver would hit the animal. It was “still roaming down the road” when the police were called, according to department logs.

On Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:50 p.m., a snowboard was reported to have been stolen on Lowell Avenue. The snowboard disappeared at 3 p.m., the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

The Police Department at 10:18 a.m. were told a construction crew had just one flagger working on Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated another flagger was needed at the other end of the construction zone.

The police at 5:26 a.m. were told of heavy machinery left for several weeks along Swede Alley had been running since 4 a.m. The police were told nobody was seen close to the machinery.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Kearns Boulevard at 12:35 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 1:20 p.m., water was seen bubbling out of a manhole cover at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. The Police Department indicated the water was a result of a utility issue.

A rolled-up carpet was reported to be in a southbound lane of S.R. 224 at 11:01 a.m. The Police Department indicated the carpet presented a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4:04 p.m., a driver described as aggressive and rude was reported on Iron Horse Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on the 1700 block of Kearns Boulevard at 11:48 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 11:44 p.m. received a complaint about two people who were seen snowboarding off the roof of a building off Monitor Drive.

On Monday, Feb. 10 at 10:57 a.m., a vehicle was reported to have been idling the engine for longer than 30 minutes on Snow Creek Drive. The person who filed the report indicated they approached the vehicle, but the person inside “ignored her,” according to department logs.

Someone threw items out of a car on Deer Valley Drive at 9:04 a.m. The police were told a crate full of clothes, ski gear and other goods was thrown from the vehicle. The Police Department indicated the goods created a traffic hazard.