Park City police blotter: Gravel work upsets person on July 4

The Park City Police Department on Independence Day fielded a complaint from someone who was upset a crew was working in the neighborhood on July 4.

The police logged the call at 10:35 a.m. from someone on Holiday Ranch Loop Road who lodged a complaint about workers who were installing gravel on a driveway.

The person told the police they do not “believe they should be working on a holiday,” according to department logs. The person who contacted the police wanted to enjoy the outside, according to the logs.

The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, July 7

At 8:57 p.m., a Chihuahua was found at the Park Avenue police station. The pet was reunited with the owner, the police said.

Loud people were reported to be on a basketball court on Kearns Boulevard at 2:35 a.m. The police were told the people might have been drunk and fighting. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace. Another case, apparently unrelated, was reported at 2:20 a.m. on Sidewinder Drive, where someone was suspected to be intoxicated.

Someone found a wallet at the China Bridge garage at 12:08 a.m. and contacted the Police Department. The case was one of several involving lost or found wallets last week.

Saturday, July 6

At 11:25 a.m., a car was reported to have been parked in front of a mailbox on Iron Mountain Drive. The driver moved the vehicle, the police said.

Friday, July 5

At 5:11 p.m., luggage was seen behind a business on Main Street. There was no identification, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 4:40 a.m. received a report of the scent of “heavy rubber” in a house in Sandstone Cove. The person could not find anything burning, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the case involved a suspected utility issue.

A hot tub was reported to be operating somewhere along Norfolk Avenue at 2:29 a.m. The residence appeared to be unoccupied and no one answered, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Thursday, July 4

At 11:46 p.m., a man was reported to be vomiting on 10th Street. The Police Department classified the case as suspected intoxication.

A dog was seen attempting to run across S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the intersection of Meadows Drive at 11:30 p.m. A driver almost hit the animal, the police were told. It ran back toward the bushes on the side of Meadows Drive.

The Police Department at 10:38 p.m. received a complaint about people in a driveway on Park Avenue listening to music and, apparently, drinking alcohol. The person who contacted the police “would like to go to sleep,” according to public police logs.

Eleven people were reported to be stuck in an elevator on Lowell Avenue at 10:21 p.m.

People were reported to be throwing rocks and beer at a vehicle on S.R. 224 south of Deer Valley. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

Chairs were reported to have been tossed into the street at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 12th Street at 1:06 a.m. The police indicated the chairs created a traffic hazard.

Wednesday, July 3

At 11:35 p.m., people, appearing to be intoxicated, were reported to be atop a building on Daly Avenue. They were making lots of noise, making it difficult for the person who contacted the police to sleep. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 6:21 a.m. received a complaint that construction workers the day before broke a water line and then repaired the line. The line, though, was leaking thousands of gallons of water, the police were told. The case was reported on Saddle View Way.

Tuesday, July 2

At 4:32 p.m., the police received a complaint about drug paraphernalia found somewhere along Marsac Avenue. There was a pipe, bowls and residue of an unspecified drug, the police said. The person who contacted the police wanted an officer to dispose of the paraphernalia.

A mobile vehicle-detailing truck was reported to be washing a vehicle in the street at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street. The Police Department indicated the truck created a traffic hazard.

Monday, July 1

At 9:22 p.m., two cars were reported to be parked on a sidewalk along Park Avenue.

The police at 6:31 p.m. received a report of the theft of a mountain bike out of a garage on Lucky John Drive. The mountain bike disappeared the previous weekend, the police were told.