Park City police blotter: gunshot-like noise heard





The Park City Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10:23 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Samuel Colt Court about a noise that appeared to be a gunshot.

The police were told a neighbor may have fired a small-caliber gun in a backyard.

The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:32 a.m., a person on Monarch Drive told the police a truck was left in front of a mailbox for several days, blocking the mailbox. The person who contacted the police indicated they put a note on the truck, but someone apparently put the note in the mailbox in question, according to public police logs.

On Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10:29 p.m., someone contacted the police indicating they have “bad knees” and need a ride to their home. They were on Park Avenue.

The police at 8:24 p.m. were told a man on a bus was yelling at other riders before leaving at a stop on Lowell Avenue close to a hotel. Public police logs did not provide details and the case was logged as an attempt to locate rather than a suspected criminal offense.

A driver hit a bus and left in the vicinity of Park Avenue and Homestake Road at 7:56 p.m. It was not clear from public police logs whether the bus is part of the municipal transit fleet or one that is owned by the private sector.

An officer pulled over a driver on Swede Alley at 6:05 p.m., indicating the person made a U-turn in a location where it is prohibited.

The Police Department received at least two reports involving natural-gas issues within several hours of each other. The first case was reported on Park Avenue at 7:30 a.m., when someone reported the scent of natural gas and a hissing sound. At 12:38 p.m., meanwhile, a natural gas scent was reported inside a home on Aerie Drive.

On Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:15 a.m., the police received a report of hit-and-run traffic accident on Marsac Avenue. The damage occurred at an unspecified time prior to the report to the police.

Someone was reported to be at a construction location on Webster Court with a flashlight at 6:02 a.m. They were “going around,” the police were told. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A man was reported to be sleeping in a car that was in a lot on Empire Avenue at 2:38 a.m. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Thursday, Nov. 19 at 11:33 p.m., a vehicle suffered an overheated engine on S.R. 224. The police indicated an officer would move the vehicle to a lot in the Snyderville Basin.

Unspecified debris was reported on the road on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of Aspen Springs Drive at 3:01 p.m. The debris was in the outbound lanes and created a traffic hazard, the police said.

A police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive at 11:47 a.m., indicating the vehicle was “driving against the flow of traffic.”

The police issued a warning, but department logs did not provide details about the circumstances.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5:26 p.m., the police received a complaint about speeding drivers on Marsac Avenue in the vicinity of the Marsac Building. The police were told the drivers were traveling at 60 mph.

The police at 2:40 a.m. received a request for an officer to drive by a residence on Woodside Avenue, where the person who contacted the police indicated they heard “noises that sounds like clattering of metal” in the backyard.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8:32 a.m., someone found a wallet on Woodside Avenue and went to the police station at 8:32 a.m. the next day to turn it in to the police.

A suspected vehicle burglary was reported on Monitor Drive at 11:35 a.m. Other similar cases were reported that morning on Dunlop Court and Park Avenue.