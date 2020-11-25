Park City police blotter: gunshot-like noise heard
The Park City Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10:23 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Samuel Colt Court about a noise that appeared to be a gunshot.
The police were told a neighbor may have fired a small-caliber gun in a backyard.
The police said the circumstances were suspicious.
Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:
On Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:32 a.m., a person on Monarch Drive told the police a truck was left in front of a mailbox for several days, blocking the mailbox. The person who contacted the police indicated they put a note on the truck, but someone apparently put the note in the mailbox in question, according to public police logs.
On Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10:29 p.m., someone contacted the police indicating they have “bad knees” and need a ride to their home. They were on Park Avenue.
The police at 8:24 p.m. were told a man on a bus was yelling at other riders before leaving at a stop on Lowell Avenue close to a hotel. Public police logs did not provide details and the case was logged as an attempt to locate rather than a suspected criminal offense.
A driver hit a bus and left in the vicinity of Park Avenue and Homestake Road at 7:56 p.m. It was not clear from public police logs whether the bus is part of the municipal transit fleet or one that is owned by the private sector.
An officer pulled over a driver on Swede Alley at 6:05 p.m., indicating the person made a U-turn in a location where it is prohibited.
The Police Department received at least two reports involving natural-gas issues within several hours of each other. The first case was reported on Park Avenue at 7:30 a.m., when someone reported the scent of natural gas and a hissing sound. At 12:38 p.m., meanwhile, a natural gas scent was reported inside a home on Aerie Drive.
On Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:15 a.m., the police received a report of hit-and-run traffic accident on Marsac Avenue. The damage occurred at an unspecified time prior to the report to the police.
Someone was reported to be at a construction location on Webster Court with a flashlight at 6:02 a.m. They were “going around,” the police were told. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.
A man was reported to be sleeping in a car that was in a lot on Empire Avenue at 2:38 a.m. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.
On Thursday, Nov. 19 at 11:33 p.m., a vehicle suffered an overheated engine on S.R. 224. The police indicated an officer would move the vehicle to a lot in the Snyderville Basin.
Unspecified debris was reported on the road on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of Aspen Springs Drive at 3:01 p.m. The debris was in the outbound lanes and created a traffic hazard, the police said.
A police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive at 11:47 a.m., indicating the vehicle was “driving against the flow of traffic.”
The police issued a warning, but department logs did not provide details about the circumstances.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5:26 p.m., the police received a complaint about speeding drivers on Marsac Avenue in the vicinity of the Marsac Building. The police were told the drivers were traveling at 60 mph.
The police at 2:40 a.m. received a request for an officer to drive by a residence on Woodside Avenue, where the person who contacted the police indicated they heard “noises that sounds like clattering of metal” in the backyard.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8:32 a.m., someone found a wallet on Woodside Avenue and went to the police station at 8:32 a.m. the next day to turn it in to the police.
A suspected vehicle burglary was reported on Monitor Drive at 11:35 a.m. Other similar cases were reported that morning on Dunlop Court and Park Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
PCHS graduate embarks on career as a naval officer
Park City High School graduate Shelby Johnstun never imagined herself joining the armed services. Now she is training to become an officer in the Navy.