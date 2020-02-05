Park City police blotter: Gunshot-like sounds heard near Rail Trail

On Sunday, Feb. 2 at 11:16 p.m., the police received a report from someone indicating they were locked out of a hotel room on Royal Street and “doesn’t know how to get back in.” The person’s friends were inside, the police were told.

The police at 7:49 p.m. received a complaint that a wallet and laptop computer were stolen from a vehicle on Bonanza Drive. The vehicle was left at 7 a.m. and picked up at 3 p.m., the police were told. There was no damage or evidence of forced entry, the police said.

An unspecified number of people reportedly jumped over the fence at the Park City High School football stadium and were seen snowboarding in the stands at 3:36 p.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The police found someone on Sidewinder Drive who was reportedly “just too tired to drive” to Heber City and was resting. The police logged the case at 3:03 a.m.

Someone on Trailside Court at 1:07 a.m. reported hearing sounds that resembled gunshots in the vicinity of the Rail Trail. There were five or six sounds, the person told the police, indicating they were nearby. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, Feb. 1 at 9:34 p.m., the police were told the crew working the Park Avenue crosswalk outside Holiday Village took photographs and videos of drivers not stopping at the red light at the crosswalk. Public police logs did not provide details.

A car was reported to be on fire at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and 4th Street at 9:12 p.m. The police said it was a small fire.

A wallet was found on Main Street and turned in to the police at 7:50 p.m. The police found the owner.

The Police Department at 2:56 p.m. was told a man was seen taking pictures of people and “asking them weird questions.” The report was logged on Norfolk Avenue. The person was gone by the time the police arrived. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Friday, Jan. 31 at 8:33 p.m., a man was seen in a vehicle throwing unspecified items at pedestrians at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3 p.m. received a complaint that minors were served alcohol at a temporary corporate setup on Main Street. Staffers at the setup did not intervene, the police were told. The incident occurred the night before the police report.

On Thursday, Jan. 30 at 4:46 p.m., a drone was seen flying over the Old Town transit center and the nearby flagpole parking lot. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A passenger in a taxi on Main Street at 11:08 a.m. wanted an officer to respond to a dispute about the cost of a trip to the airport.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10:26 a.m., the police received a complaint about two men on Park Avenue who were reported to be raising funds for a veterans group. The person who contacted the police discovered the two were not veterans but wearing hats signifying they were, according to the public police logs. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Monday, Jan. 27 at 9:18 a.m., the police received a report that a propane tank fell off a truck at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The Police Department said the tank was a traffic hazard.