Park City police blotter: Hit-and-run accidents reported





The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports of hit-and-run traffic accidents.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Little Kate Road at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The victim’s vehicle was dented, the police were told. The damage occurred within several hours of the report to the police, according to department logs.

Another hit-and-run case, apparently unrelated, was reported at 2:15 p.m. on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road and occurred that morning.

On Friday, Nov. 13 at 2:43 p.m., meanwhile, someone reported a hit-and-run accident that occurred two days prior to the person approaching the police. The case was logged on Iron Canyon Court. The person told the police the people involved exchanged information, but the other driver did not answer when contacted.

Anybody with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 15 at 10:24 p.m., the police were told youngsters were throwing snowballs at a vehicle on Main Street. They were on the roof of the building, the police were told.

A driver hit a deer on S.R. 248 at 9:07 p.m. The animal survived the collision, but public police logs did not provide details about the condition of the deer or the damage to the vehicle. Someone at 10:34 a.m. reported 60 vehicles were left near a roundabout on the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue. The vehicles blocked the road, the police were told.

The police were summoned after someone became stuck in an elevator on Lowell Avenue at 9:36 a.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11:06 p.m., someone on Empire Avenue, apparently at a lodging property, complained about a driver the person suspected was drunk. Public police logs did not provide details, including what prompted the suspicion.

Someone asked a police officer to assist with jumping a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street at 3:30 p.m.

The Police Department stopped five drivers in a 33-minute period after watching them fail to stop at a stop sign. Some of the traffic stops were in Old Town, in the vicinity of the 700 and 800 blocks of Park Avenue, in the 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. hours.

The police at 2:15 p.m. received a report of people chasing elk at the McPolin Farm.

On Friday, Nov. 13 at 10:18 p.m., four vehicles were reported to be driving erratically in a parking lot on Deer Valley Drive. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

A police officer stopped a driver on Bonanza Drive at 4:23 p.m. after watching the vehicle drive through a crosswalk while a pedestrian was crossing.

A trash bag was reported to be on the road on S.R. 248 at 1:51 p.m. The police said the bag created a traffic hazard.

The police at 8:08 a.m. received a report of an accident on S.R. 224 caused after a dump truck lost a tire. Another driver then “crashed into the tire,” the police were told. The dump truck was not at the scene at the time of the call to the police and the tire was not in a lane at that point, according to department logs.

On Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9:36 p.m., someone contacted the police from Kearns Boulevard asking for an on-call waterworks staffer. The police were told a pipe froze and the person said it is an issue for the municipality. Several addresses were having problems, the police were told.

A deer was seen on the side of S.R. 248 just east of the Park City School District campus at 5:37 p.m.

The police at 2:30 p.m. received a report of a vehicle that was left in a Main Street crosswalk. The police were told the vehicle had been there for longer than 15 minutes and the engine was off.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8:40 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle on S.R. 224 after observing a headlight was not illuminated. The officer warned the person. The vehicle was a rental, the police said.

A driver ran into a wall on Woodside Avenue at 6:25 p.m. The person was not injured.

The police at 11:05 a.m. received a report that a snowplow hit a truck on Morning Star Drive.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1:26 p.m., the police were told of youngsters skiing between houses on Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated the youngsters were readying a ramp, according to department logs.

A waterworks staffer at 11:12 a.m. told the police a driver hit a fire hydrant on Iron Horse Drive, causing damage. There was not water leaking at the time of the report and the police were told there were no vehicles at the scene that may have caused the damage.

On Monday, Nov. 9 at 11:58 p.m., water was reported to be “bubbling up” in the vicinity of King Road and Main Street. The police said a utility issue was the cause. Earlier that day, at 5:13 p.m. on Park Avenue, a “geyser of water” was reported on a sidewalk before it stopped.

A suspected fraud involving a rental house on or close to Main Street was reported at 12:22 p.m. The person who contacted the police said they sent a deposit.

The police at 10:28 a.m. received a complaint about a man with white sunglasses driving three times on Solamere Drive. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.