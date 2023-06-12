Park City police blotter: Hit-and-run cases reported in short period of time

Police-blotter-image-3

The Park City Police Department last week received two reports of hit-and-run accidents in a short period of time.

The reports were filed on Thursday, June 8. One was on Kearns Boulevard at 1:51 p.m. and the other was on Prospector Avenue at 1:29 p.m. The vehicle in the Prospector Avenue case was in a parking lot at the time of the damage, the police were told.

Public police logs did not provide evidence of the cases being related to one another.

Other cases reported to the Police Department recently included:

On Sunday, June 11 at 2:15 p.m., a stoplight was reported to be malfunctioning at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Round Valley Drive. The police said the issue created a traffic hazard.

A police officer at 1:14 a.m. on Main Street reported they were “following” a group of people “to make sure they get to their destination.” It appeared from public police logs the people might have been pedestrians. The logs did not provide details about the destination. The police logged the case as suspected intoxication.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street at 12:26 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, June 10 at 9:15 p.m. the police received a report involving what was described as the “strong smell” of natural gas outside a Bald Eagle Drive residence. Nobody was at the property at the time, the police said. Public police logs described the case as a utility issue.

The police at 11:49 a.m. were told of a duck family that was close to a crosswalk along Park Avenue. The person who contacted the agency indicated it appeared the birds “look like they are going to get hit,” according to department logs.

A canister of gasoline was reported to be in the road on Kearns Boulevard in the area of Park City High School. It was “fallen over” and was “leaking gas on the road,” the police were told. The department described the canister as a traffic hazard.

A customer, described as disgruntled, was reported at a Main Street nightclub at 12:14 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about what led to the description of the person as disgruntled. The case was logged as a business assist rather than a suspected criminal case.

On Friday, June 9 at 11:50 p.m., a vehicle on Little Bessie Avenue was reported to be “driving all over the road” and “in and out of multiple lanes.” The driver may have been intoxicated, the police were told.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported at 6:33 p.m. on Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:51 a.m. received a complaint about loud people at City Park. The people were yelling in the area of the playground, the police were told. The person who contacted the police heard three or four voices and possibly more, according to the department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, June 8 at 10:16 a.m., the Police Department received a report of a power pole that was leaning on Marsac Avenue between Hillside Avenue and Wheaton Way. The pole was “only held by a wire,” the police were told.

Someone contacted the police at 9:20 a.m. indicating someone on Monarch Drive was “putting trash” in the caller’s garbage can. The caller apparently observed the person on a surveillance system. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Tuesday, June 6 at 6:25 p.m., Poison Creek was reported to be “overflowing” in the area of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. The police requested streets workers respond to the location with sandbags.

On Monday, June 5 at 1:18 p.m., the police received a complaint about a person camping at the end of Euston Drive. The person had been there four consecutive nights, the police were told. The department described the circumstances as suspicious.