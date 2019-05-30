Park City police blotter: Hit-and-runs reported

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports of hit-and-run traffic accidents.

The cases occurred in disparate areas and over the course of several days. Public police logs did not provide details about the cases.

The reports included:

on Sunday, May 26 at 1:52 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Prospector Avenue at 1:52.

on Tuesday, May 21 at 1 p.m., the police received a report of a hit-and-run traffic accident on Main Street. The accident occurred several days before the report was filed.

on Monday, May 20 at 9:59 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at a Guardsman Pass trailhead.

Anybody with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, May 26

At 10:11 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about loud music on Daly Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone at 9:01 p.m. reported there were two different motorcycles on the Rail Trail during that evening. Motorized vehicles are prohibited on the trail. The case was reported on Prospector Avenue, but it was not clear from public police logs where the motorcycles were in relation to the road. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 5:38 p.m. received a complaint about motorists on Lucky John Drive that were reported to be “flying down” the road next to each other. The drivers were also apparently on nearby Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

Someone at 1:57 p.m. reported people were smoking a lot of marijuana on a stairway somewhere along Empire Avenue. It was not clear from public police logs whether the stairs were on public or private property. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 10:59 a.m. received a complaint about a suspected vehicle burglary on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm. A window was smashed in a parking lot, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about any losses.

Someone along Norfolk Avenue contacted the police at 7:37 a.m. complaining a construction crew woke him up. The Police Department categorized the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Monitor Drive at 2:06 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Saturday, May 25

At 11:04 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Lowell Avenue about guests “violating” a parking space in a garage. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.

The police at 12:43 p.m. received a complaint that a public bathroom on Main Street was locked, possibly from the inside. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A vehicle drove through a gate, apparently one securing a parking lot or garage, on Main Street at 8:50 a.m. The gate arm was damaged, the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs whether the gate was on private property or whether it was at a City Hall lot or garage. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A suspected intoxication case was reported somewhere along Main Street at 12:12 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Friday, May 24

Police officers stopped two drivers within 20 minutes after observing headlight violations. The first case was reported at 10:56 p.m. on S.R. 224 while the other one was reported at 11:16 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and 5th Street. Public police logs did not provide details about the violations, but drivers are sometimes stopped without the headlights illuminated.

The police at 7:32 p.m. received an inquiry from someone on King Road about the roadworthiness of a scooter. The person told the police the scooter travels at up to 30 mph and the person asked whether it could be driven on S.R. 224 toward Kimball Junction.

A man was reportedly seen sleeping in a vehicle on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park, at 12:45 a.m. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

Thursday, May 23

At 12:34 a.m., the police were called to Snow Creek Drive, apparently to investigate a report of a suspicious person. The police said they found an employee of a business amid paperwork.

Wednesday, May 22

At 5:17 p.m., the police reported a person who was arrested on a drunken driving charge in 2015 wanted to thank the officer.

Two horses were seen in the road somewhere along Monitor Drive at 3:44 p.m.