Park City police blotter: Homeless camps found in hills on border of Prospector

The Park City Police Department on Saturday, June 17 discovered what were described as homeless camps in the hills on the border of Prospector.

The police said at 1:09 p.m. a drone was deployed above Prospector “to look for homeless encampments and suspicious people in the area.” Two camps, described by the police as “suspicious,” were discovered, according to department logs.

The police just afterward hiked up the hillside to investigate the camps. The police said nobody was found at the camps.

The camps were apparently discovered while training with the drone was underway in the area of Gold Dust Lane.

Homelessness is rare in Park City, but the police occasionally receive reports of campsites on hillsides or elsewhere on the edge of neighborhoods.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department recently include:

On Sunday, June 18 at 3:31 p.m., someone found an identification on a walk and contacted the Police Department. The person was apparently along Deer Valley Drive in lower Deer Valley at the time.

A vehicle was reported to be blocking a road or a parking lot in the area of the 400 block of Marsac Avenue, a location in the vicinity of the Marsac Building. Public police logs did not provide details about the vehicle, but they said it created a traffic hazard.

On Saturday, June 17 at 10:18 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver in the area of the Main Street post office after observing the vehicle make a wrong turn onto 5th Street. It was not clear from public police logs whether the person received a ticket or a warning.

An officer recovered a wallet that was found at a Snow Creek Drive business at 9:46 p.m.

The Police Department at 5:10 p.m. received a report of a sedan outfitted with spoilers “that typically drives back and forth at multiple hours of day & night” in the area of Poison Creek Lane and Prospector Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, June 16 at 11:57 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on Park Avenue after observing blue lights in the forward direction on the vehicle. Two similar cases were reported on Park Avenue just after the one at 11:57 p.m., but it was not clear from public police logs whether they were related. Another case involving a blue light on a vehicle was reported on Main Street at 1:16 a.m., resulting in a traffic stop and a warning.

A case classified as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Park Avenue at 11:01 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, June 15 at 11:14 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 224 a little bit north of the Park City limits. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 7:05 p.m. received a report of a vehicle that was left on Deer Valley Drive in a location where it blocked a sidewalk and bicycle path. The police were told the vehicle had been there for longer than 45 minutes by the time of the call to the agency. The person who contacted the police wanted “an officer to look into this,” according to department logs.

Ducks were reported to be crossing a road in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive at 4:49 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 14 at 11:31 a.m., the police received a complaint about parking issues at construction sites on Iron Canyon Drive. The police were told two sites were in the area of the person who called the agency. The person said the construction crews left vehicles “on both sides of the street,” according to department logs.

The police at 2:51 a.m. received a complaint about noisy people in a house on Marsac Avenue close to the Marsac Building. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m., graffiti was found at a location on Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details about the contents of the tagging or the property where it was discovered.

On Monday, June 12 at 8:05 p.m., a moose was seen “wandering through” streets in the area of Arabian Drive. A little bit earlier, at 6:44 p.m., a moose was seen in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive, on a baseball field. It was not clear from police logs whether the same animal was seen in both of the reports.

Graffiti was reportedly found in restrooms on Sullivan Road, a small road bordering City Park, at 7:55 a.m.