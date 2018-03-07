Park City police blotter: Hot tub parties reported

The Park City Police Department last week received several reports about parties or loud people, including two cases of hot tub parties.

On Sunday, March 4 at 10:48 p.m., the Police Department received a report of loud music somewhere along Prospector Avenue. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department earlier that day was called to Woodside Avenue at 2:36 a.m., when someone reported upstairs neighbors were noisy. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace. A party in a hot tub was also reported that day somewhere along Park Avenue at 3:10 a.m. The police told the people to quiet down.

On Saturday, March 3, meanwhile, a party was reported somewhere along Norfolk Avenue at 1:15 a.m. The people were in a hot tub, the police were told. There was music and the people were loud, according to the police. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, March 4, a police officer at 10:21 p.m. told a taxi driver not to park in the opposite direction of traffic along Royal Street. The taxi driver was apparently picking up passengers at the time.

Recommended Stories For You

The Police Department at 3:44 p.m. received a report of a snowplow hitting an unspecified type of pole at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The pole was "kinda sticking out in the lane of travel," the police were told. The Police Department said the pole was a traffic hazard.

A car parked at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 9th Street reportedly was in a location where it may cause problems for buses. The police received the report at 11:29 a.m.

A vehicle was apparently left on Main Street overnight and was reported to the police at 7:39 a.m. It was covered with snow. Overnight parking is prohibited. A little bit earlier, at 7:25 a.m., the police received a report about several cars left on Main Street overnight. The police were told snowplows needed to navigate around the parked cars.

A suspected intoxication case was logged on Park Avenue at 3:03 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, March 3 at 11:07 p.m., a vehicle slid off the road at or close to the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hawkeye Place, a small street of the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue. Nobody was injured, the police said.

An alarm in an elevator on Swede Alley sounded at 9:59 p.m. The police were told the doors failed to open.

The Police Department at 9:48 p.m. received a report about water leaking in a pool house on Four Lakes Drive. The police were told the water valves connected to the pool house were turned off and a crawl space was full of water.

A police officer at 5:59 p.m. pulled over a driver at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road after the person reportedly failed to yield to a person in a crosswalk.

The Police Department received two reports of a dog walking in the middle of the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. The reports were logged at approximately 8:50 a.m.

A tree reportedly fell on the 300 block of Daly Avenue, landing on a truck that was parked on the street. The report was logged at 7:15 a.m.

On Friday, March 2 at 5:04 p.m., a car was reported to be parked in the opposite direction of traffic on Main Street. It was moved.

A case of suspected identity theft was logged on Prospector Avenue at 3:19 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone on Sidewinder Drive at 2:09 p.m. told the police they received 17 calls and an associate received 13 calls from a company attempting to send them an unspecified sort of card reader. They asked the company to stop, but the calls continued at a pace of up to a call every 90 seconds, the police were told.

The police received a report from someone on Royal Street at 8:12 a.m. about garbage that blew out of a trash can and onto a neighboring yard. The residence where the trash can was located was apparently unoccupied.

On Thursday, March 1 at 12:15 p.m. a kids bicycle was found on Bonanza Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 4:19 a.m., the Streets Department of Park City told the police a car on Swede Alley needed to be moved by 6 a.m. to ensure snowplows could clear the street.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27 between 4:11 p.m. and 5:26 p.m., police officers stopped at least 10 drivers on streets like Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive. The drivers primarily failed to stop at stop signs, the police said.

A truck on Main Street was reported to be idling for between 10 and 15 minutes at 2:07 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 26 at 12:44 p.m., a suspected identity theft case was reported on Prospector Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.