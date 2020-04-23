Park City police blotter: Idling vehicles reported





On Sunday, April 19 at 11:04 a.m., a crew member with a demolition team contacted the police indicating a project on Ontario Avenue was removing a foundation of a building. There was an issue with a water line at the location and the team wanted assistance, according to public police logs.

On Saturday, April 18 at 3:20 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be blocking a line of drivers on Gillmor Way. An officer indicated they would attempt to have it moved.

A suspected violation of Park City’s rules against vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 8:50 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, April 17 at 4:18 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone worried that a Park City hotel continued to book reservations. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department indicated the case was a code-enforcement issue.

A truck was driving up and down Marsac Avenue at 4:08 p.m. from Empire Pass. The person who contacted the police indicated the truck was white and had blacked-out windows. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone reported an incident described as road rage on eastbound U.S. 40 at 11:21 a.m. An officer attempted to find the vehicle, but public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, April 16 at 2:57 p.m., a suspected violation of Park City’s anti-vehicle-idling laws was reported on Main Street.

On Tuesday, April 14 at 6:33 a.m., a driver was reported to be off the road on eastbound Interstate 80. The police said the driver arranged for the vehicle be towed.

On Monday, April 13 at 10:15 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Lower Iron Horse Loop about upstairs neighbors “making noise by walking around and slamming doors.” The person told the police the issue was ongoing. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against idling vehicles was reported on Main Street at 11:32 a.m.