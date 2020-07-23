Park City police blotter: Idling vehicles reported at coronavirus-testing location

On Sunday, July 19 at 7:51 p.m., the police received a report of a construction barrel in the middle of Kearns Boulevard close to the Monitor Drive intersection. The police said the barrel created a traffic hazard.

The police at 7:20 p.m. logged a complaint about loud music from someone on Woodside Avenue. The person told the police the “speakers are directly towards her building,” according to department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone at 1:54 p.m. reported what was described as reckless speeding by a driver on Payday Drive. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated the driver was traveling at 60 mph on the residential street.

The Police Department at 1:17 p.m. received a complaint about vehicles with the engines idling while the drivers were in line for testing for the novel coronavirus on Gillmor Way.

On Saturday, July 18 at 10:58 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Fairway Hills Court about “lights up on the mountain.” It was not clear from public police logs where the lights were seen, but the person wanted the department to investigate to ensure there was not a fire.

Someone on Norfolk Avenue at 9:39 p.m. indicated to the police a vehicle was left outside a house with someone possibly sleeping inside. The police were told there was a “possible drug-dealer” inside the vehicle, according to department logs. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 5:42 p.m. on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 4:11 a.m. received a report of loud music on Empire Avenue. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department at 1:47 a.m. received a complaint of between 10 and 15 people “screaming at each other” somewhere along Sidewinder Drive. They were also attempting to break windshields, the police were told. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Friday, July 17 at 11:06 p.m., fireworks were reported off Kearns Boulevard in the vicinity of PC Hill. Earlier that night, at 9:58 p.m., fireworks were reported on Crestline Drive.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 8:29 p.m. The damage occurred approximately two hours before the police were contacted.

The police at 12:01 p.m. received a complaint about people reportedly making fire pits in the vicinity of the Rail Trail as it travels through Prospector. The fire pits were designed for burning wood and were located between the Rail Trail and a creek, the police were told.

On Thursday, July 16 at 9:47 a.m., someone reported a flood of water on Sidewinder Drive that was approaching a restaurant. The police were told a creek was responsible, but the Police Department classified the case as a utility issue.

On Wednesday, July 15 at 4:29 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Bonanza Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, July 14 at 1:13 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Quaking Aspen Court about a man who was selling pest-control products. The person who contacted the police described the man as “weird” and possibly involved in a pyramid scam, according to public police logs.

On Monday, July 13 at 9:04 p.m., someone reported that unspecified heavy machinery was left running on or just off Deer Valley Drive. Nobody was with the machinery, the police were told.

Packages were reportedly stolen on Lowell Avenue in a case that was logged as a suspected theft. The police received the report at 6:02 p.m. after a one-hour time lapse.