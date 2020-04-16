Park City police blotter: Limousine drops people off in Old Town





On Sunday, April 12 at 4:54 p.m., the police received a call from someone in Thaynes Canyon requesting a police officer “to push his car that broke down to his home.” The person indicated they did not want to incur a tow truck charge and could not push the vehicle alone.

An injured deer was seen on Lake View Court at 4:38 p.m. The police were told it appeared the animal had been hit. It was in a backyard and could not walk, the police were told.

The police at 3:35 p.m. received a complaint about an upstairs neighbor on Monitor Drive playing “very loud music very early in the morning,” according to police logs. The person told the police the music could be heard throughout the complex.

At 3:19 p.m., someone’s keys were locked in a vehicle in the vicinity of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road. The person planned to contact a locksmith, the police said.

On Saturday, April 11 at 9:55 p.m., the police received a report that snow caused sparks at a streetlight on Deer Valley Drive. There were no flames, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as a utility issue.

The police at 5 p.m. received a complaint about a “heavy smell coming through” at a Main Street building. The smell was present the night before and that day. Public police logs did not provide information about the origin.

The police at 4:36 p.m. received a complaint about a limousine dropping people off somewhere on Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police, who apparently lives nearby, said the people who were dropped off were staying at a bed and breakfast.

On Friday, April 10 at 5:32 p.m., a police officer saw several people exercising in a grassy area at the Park City School District campus on Kearns Boulevard. They were practicing social distancing, the police said.

The police at 11:28 a.m. received a call about two vehicles left on the street on Daly Avenue without the proper permit. The police were told the vehicles narrowed the available road width to one lane.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 6:16 a.m. at the Old Town roundabout, indicating the person was unable to maintain the lane and was speeding.

On Thursday, April 9 at 6:35 p.m., an officer patrolling Main Street found a cow moose and a calf in the vicinity of the intersection of Main Street and Hillside Avenue. The officer “pushed” the animals toward Empire Canyon.

The police at 6:15 p.m. received a complaint about people seen riding minibikes and dirt bikes on the Rail Trail close to Prospector Avenue.

Someone at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive at 3:37 p.m. indicated a vehicle drove by over the double yellow lines, coming close to hitting a person on a bicycle. The incident occurred 10 minutes prior to the call to the police.

A person walking on a trail in the vicinity of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive found a garbage bag with gloves nearby. There was also a pill bottle, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 12:14 p.m. received a report that an excavator damaged the street on King Road. Public police logs did not provide details about the damage and indicated a city crew was expected to assess whether there was any damage.

The Police Department at 9:56 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Daly Avenue about trucks dropping equipment off in front of the caller’s house. There is an ongoing issue, including that they have “torn up her rock wall twice from backing into it,” according to police logs.

On Wednesday, April 8 at 5:52 p.m., the police received a complaint that people were burning wood on grills on Sullivan Road, a small street that borders City Park. The person who contacted the police was worried about the danger of open flames. The police found people barbecuing.

On Tuesday, April 7 at 3:44 p.m., an officer assisted someone change a tire on S.R. 224.

At 7:19 a.m., a cow moose and calf were seen close to Kearns Boulevard in the vicinity of Treasure Mountain Junior High.

On Monday, April 6 at 12:39 p.m., a moose was seen on the side of Kearns Boulevard outside Park City High School. Drivers were stopping on the side of the road, the police were told.