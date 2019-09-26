Park City police blotter: Loud music interrupts someone’s sleep

On Sunday, Sept. 22 at 9:06 p.m., the police received a report of smoke somewhere along Royal Street, possibly as a result of an electrical issue on the first floor of a garage. The police were told no fire was seen by the time of the report.

Loud music was reported somewhere along Empire Avenue at 4:53 a.m. The music started at 4:30 a.m., the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department “would like to sleep,” according to department logs. In an unrelated case, the police at 2:04 a.m. were told of what appeared to be an “underage drinking party” somewhere along Park Avenue. There was loud music in the vicinity of a hot tub, the police were told. The Police Department listed the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 1:39 a.m. received a report of people possibly smoking marijuana in a room, apparently at a lodging property, on Main Street.

A man with an issue with a bill reportedly started to become aggressive at a Main Street business at 6:10 p.m. The police said the man paid the bill before the police arrived.

A truck was seen parked on Ontario Avenue in a location that it was “sticking out in the road” at 11:48 a.m. The person who contacted the police was worried a moving truck scheduled to arrive later that day would not be able to get through, according to police logs.

On Friday, Sept. 20 at 9:05 p.m., water was seen “jetting out of a hole in the ground” on Daly Avenue. The police said a utility issue was the cause.

A police officer issued a ticket after someone left a vehicle parked “directly under the stop sign” at the intersection of Woodbine Way and Munchkin Road. The police said the vehicle was obstructing traffic and was not in a legal spot.

On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10:35 p.m., two men with a flashlight were seen in Thaynes Canyon, apparently on or close to the Park City Golf Club. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 4:55 p.m. received a report from someone saying their employer received a call from a person who was impersonating a police officer. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A driver hit a divider sign in a median at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard sometime prior to the 1:20 a.m. report to the police. The sign was left sticking out into a turning lane, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 11:27 a.m., the police were told of what was described as an ongoing issue with construction vehicles blocking the street on McHenry Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A construction crew on Lucky John Drive reportedly hit a gas line at 10:56 a.m., causing what was characterized as a “slow leak.”

A boulder was seen in a turning lane on Park Avenue at 7:49 a.m. The Police Department indicated the boulder created a traffic hazard.

On Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:23 p.m., the police received a complaint about work on a house roof. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.