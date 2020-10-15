Park City police blotter: Loud music, rowdiness reported





On Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:35 p.m., a person in a Main Street business was reported to be intoxicated. The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

An officer stopped a driver on Deer Valley Drive at 5:28 p.m. after apparently observing the person make a U-turn. The officer explained that the U-turn was illegal, according to public police logs.

A vehicle was hit somewhere along Woodside Avenue in the overnight hours. The police received the report at 3:45 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 2:15 a.m. received two reports of noisy people somewhere along Empire Avenue. The police were told the “loud music started up again” and the people were “rowdy.” The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 at 9:11 p.m., six people were reported to be stuck in an elevator on Lowell Avenue.

The police at 3 p.m. received a complaint about two people on Morning Star Drive who were reported to be “soliciting something,” but it was not clear what sort of goods or services were involved. The person who contacted the police said they did not wear masks, according to public police logs. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of business license rules.

There was “lots of water” reported to be exiting a manhole at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Homestake Road at 9:46 a.m. The police said streets workers would be summoned.

On Friday, Oct. 9 at 3:28 p.m., a truck was reported to be parked in a spot reserved for vehicles powered by electricity. The truck, made by Ford, was apparently not eligible to be parked there.

A vehicle at 9:48 a.m. was reported to be “swerving all over the road” on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm. The police were told the vehicle nearly hit a motorcycle.

On Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:52 p.m., a man was reported to be smoking for five hours on Silver Star Court. The person had a motorized scooter, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1:42 p.m., the police were told someone entered a vacation rental the previous night without authorization. The unit is on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details, but the agency classified the case as the department keeping the peace.

The police at 7:53 a.m. received a complaint about drivers not stopping for red lights at intersections along Park Avenue.

The Police Department pulled over at least three vehicles traveling well above the posted speed limit along S.R. 224, ending at 12:08 a.m. The speeds topped out at 69 mph on a stretch of road where the limit is 45 mph. The drivers received warnings.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 8:42 p.m., the police were told a driver was traveling inbound on S.R. 248 without the vehicle lights illuminated.

The police at 5:23 p.m. received a report of the suspected theft of a BMX-style bicycle on Kearns Boulevard. The police were told the bicycle was taken minutes before the call to the authorities.

An elevator rescue was reported on Little Kate Road at 3:20 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details, including the number of people involved.

Someone found a wallet at a business in Park City and alerted the police at 11:20 a.m.

On Monday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver along Deer Valley Drive or just off the street, issuing the person a written warning on a count of texting while driving.

The police at 9:14 a.m. received a report that a lodge parked buses on someone’s property along Park Avenue. The police said the case involved a civil matter rather than a criminal one.

The police at 8:23 a.m. received a complaint about a construction sign that, according to the person who contacted the agency, may have been upside down. Traffic was backed up, the police were told. The sign was on Richardson Flat Road, the police were told.