Park City police blotter: Loud noises, perhaps gunshots or fireworks, reported





The Park City Police Department in quick succession on Sunday, Aug. 23, received reports of loud noises, but it was not clear whether the sounds were gunshots or fireworks.

The police at 5:47 a.m. were told of fireworks from someone on Deer Valley Drive while one minute earlier, there was a report of gunshots on Sunnyside Drive. The two streets intersect.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 23 at 10:19 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported inside or in the vicinity of the China Bridge garage. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone at 8:39 p.m. reported a car was “racing” on Solamere Drive. The vehicle, reported to possibly be a Ferrari, was seen four times, the police were told.

A car with Nevada license plates was reported to have been left in a location where it blocked the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue at 10:53 a.m. Nobody was inside the vehicle, the police were told.

The police at 7:34 a.m. received a complaint that someone’s garden on Payday Drive had been vandalized. The flowers were all cut off, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10:41 p.m., the police were told people might be breaking into vehicles in a lot on or close to Sidewinder Drive. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 8:32 p.m. received a report that people might be gathering at a trailhead at the southern end of Daly Avenue. There were cars and loud music, and the person who contacted the police was worried a party could be starting, according to department logs. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

Someone at 4:55 p.m. told the police they might have seen people roasting marshmallows close to the barn at the McPolin Farm. The person who contacted the police was driving on S.R. 224 when they saw the people at the farm, the police were told.

A person went to the police station on Park Avenue at 1:08 p.m. to turn a stun gun over to the police.

Loud music was reported “all night” on Estates Drive. The police received the complaint at 5:28 a.m., but the person who contacted the agency was unsure where the music was playing. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m., the police received a complaint that political materials touting women for Trump had been placed on vehicles in a lot on Marsac Avenue.

On Thursday, Aug. 20 at 10:18 p.m. a party was reported on Deer Valley Drive. People were loud, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A car was reported to have been left in someone’s driveway on Ridge Avenue at 1:51 p.m.

The police at 8:19 a.m. received a report that a car was left at a construction site on Woodside Avenue and “there is a wall about to fall on it.” Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3:42 a.m. received a report of noises that sounded like fireworks or a transformer box “going off” in the vicinity of Kearns Boulevard. The person who contacted the police said the noises came from the area of a trail at P.C. Hill.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 3:10 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Little Kate Road. The damage occurred that morning and was on the driver’s side. Nobody left information, the police were told. Another hit-and-run accident was reported just earlier, on Ina Avenue at 3 p.m. A trailer attached to a truck was hit and the person told the police a construction worker might have been responsible, according to department logs.

The police at 10:47 a.m. received a complaint that Woodside Avenue was “completely blocked by construction traffic.” The person who contacted the police said there had been a similar issue several times recently.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9:29 a.m., the police received several calls regarding a helicopter that was reported to be flying at a low altitude.

On Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:52 p.m., a truck needed jumper cables in the China Bridge garage.

A worker at a store on Park Avenue at 1:53 p.m. reported an argument with a customer regarding a health order restricting refills. The customer did not comply with the restriction and left, the police were told.