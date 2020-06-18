Park City police blotter: Loud parties reported





On Sunday, June 14 at 10:01 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported at the China Bridge garage. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone at 2:10 p.m. reported a truck almost ran into a pedestrian on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

Loud people were reported on Homestake Road, behind a business, at 12:05 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, June 13 at 11:41 p.m., a party was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. It was very loud, the police were told. There had apparently been similar noisy gatherings in recent days, the police were told. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 8:03 p.m. were told 10 motorcycles, reported as “being loud,” were seen on Hillside Avenue headed toward Main Street. They were also speeding, the police were told.

The police pulled over a vehicle at 7:01 p.m. after watching the driver head through the Old Town transit center. The officer told the person driving through the transit center is prohibited, according to police logs.

Skateboarders were seen at a Main Street building at 6:34 p.m. They were filming, the police said.

A bicycle dropped from a vehicle on an eastbound lane of U.S. 40 at 6:24 p.m. The police said the bicycle created a traffic hazard.

A man was in a car yelling at someone at City Park at 4:12 p.m. The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

A party, described as large, was reported on Three Kings Drive at 12:29 p.m. It had lasted since 5 a.m., the police were told, and involved young people and loud music.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 248 at 6:22 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 1:38 a.m. received a report of a party on Marsac Avenue. The person who contacted the police “wants it to stop,” according to public police logs.

On Friday, June 12 at 11:58 p.m., a party was reported on Three Kings Drive. There were upward of 50 cars at the scene and people “all over,” the police were told.

The police at 5:55 p.m. received a complaint of people playing the drums on the field outside the library. The police were told the bass was loud. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A cement truck at 4:09 p.m. “dumped cement all over the road” in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The road was blocked, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the cement created a traffic hazard.

A Main Street nightclub at 4:08 p.m. was reported to be playing loud music. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Approximately 10 cars were reportedly left in the vicinity of the intersection of Comstock Drive and Sidewinder Drive. The police received the report at 2:32 a.m. The person who contacted the police inquired about whether the vehicles could be towed or whether an officer is needed to authorize a towing.

On Thursday, June 11 at 7:51 p.m., a bicyclist on Marsac Avenue told the police a driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, perhaps at 70 mph. The person requested additional police presence on Marsac Avenue.

On Wednesday, June 10 at 12:16 p.m., someone reported a truck blocked a driveway on Norfolk Avenue.

On Tuesday, June 9 at 9:11 p.m., a car was reportedly left in a location at the end of a Daly Avenue driveway that blocked the caller from pulling into the garage. The person who contacted the police was unsure who owns the vehicle.

The stoplights at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive were red in each direction, the police were told at 1:20 p.m., backing up traffic.

On Monday, June 8 at 10:57 p.m., someone in a vehicle on American Saddler Drive was playing the music loud. The police were told the bass could be heard.