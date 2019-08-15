Park City police blotter: Loud partying continues

On Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11 p.m., the police received a complaint about two people outside a vehicle on Golden Way. They were looking at the view, the police determined.

The police at 2:44 a.m. received a complaint about kids who were “really loud” somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. There were about 10 people at the location, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

At 2:27 a.m., the Police Department was called to Captain Molly Drive, where a group of people was reported to be loud. The person who contacted the police was upset since they called about a similar complaint the previous weekend, according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated somewhere along Deer Valley Drive at 2:15 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10:54 p.m., a car was seen parked on Iron Canyon Court. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated they had not seen the vehicle before. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

A loud party was reported on Three Kings Drive at 10:19 p.m. There were five or six people in the vicinity of a pool, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Main Street at 9:38 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, Aug. 9 at 9:49 p.m., a loud party was reported on Bancroft Court. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone at 5:07 p.m. inadvertently called 911 from a Park Avenue lodging property. The authorities were told the person was attempting to call the concierge, according to Police Department logs.

A construction truck was reported to be idling the engine on Holiday Ranch Loop Road at 10:24 a.m.

A motorhome with a boat was reported to be parked in a no-parking area on Three Kings Drive at 9:46 a.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 8 at 9:36 p.m., fireworks were reported somewhere along American Saddler Drive.

A party with loud music was reported in a Norfolk Avenue backyard at 2:33 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:58 p.m., a dog reportedly was seen jumping out of a window in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive.

Graffiti was seen on a wall on Iron Horse Drive at 4:29 p.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A man reportedly removed an Aerie Drive manhole cover using a pole at 11:52 a.m. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Two loads of dirt were reported to have been left in a lot somewhere along Meadows Drive at 10:07 a.m. The Police Department indicated the case may involve illegal dumping.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:23 p.m., a person who was loud and suspected to be intoxicated was seen at the City Park bandstand. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Four people on rollerblades were reported to be “causing problems” with skateboarders at the City Park skate park at 6:17 p.m.

A hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot somewhere along Park Avenue at 2:11 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Aug. 5 at 6:16 p.m., someone on Jupiter View Drive told the police they returned from work to find dirt had been “tracked through” the kitchen, hallway and bathroom of a residence. Nobody had been scheduled to be in the place, the police were told. The person told the police nothing appeared to be missing. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A vehicle at 4:15 p.m. was parked in a location along Norfolk Avenue where it blocked a driveway.