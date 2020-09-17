Park City police blotter: Loud rap music heard in Old Town





On Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:13 p.m., a person suspected to be intoxicated was reported at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected vehicle burglary was reported on S.R. 224 at 8:59 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the losses or any damage to the vehicle.

People were reported to be loud and playing loud music somewhere along Daly Avenue at 1:38 a.m. Earlier that night, at 12:44 a.m., the police received a complaint from Daly Avenue about people “blaring rap music.” It was not clear from public police logs whether the cases were reported at the same location. The police logged the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11:29 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on Marsac Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3:10 p.m. received a complaint from someone about a neighbor who was playing loud music on Iron Canyon Drive. The person told the police it was “not relaxing” to be outside, according to department logs. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m., someone on Norfolk Avenue reported “hearing drunk party noise.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Stein Way at 11:18 p.m. The victim’s vehicle was in a garage at the time and found damage to the back of the vehicle, the police said.

A police officer stopped a driver at 5:19 p.m., indicating the person made a prohibited turn from Marsac Avenue to Hillside Avenue.

The police at 12:14 p.m. received a complaint about the scent of natural gas on Main Street close to Swede Alley. The police were told customers on Main Street told the person who called the authorities.

On Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:02 p.m., the police were told of a confrontation on Main Street. A man, described as tall, having a pot belly and having gray hair with blue eyes, approached others “very angry saying they hit his car,” according to department logs. The people indicated they were not close to the vehicle and then drove off “because he got aggressive,” the police were told. The police logs indicated the confrontation was not physical.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley at 4:45 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details. In an apparently unrelated case, a hit-and-run report was logged at 2:15 p.m. on Empire Avenue. The damage in the Empire Avenue case occurred sometime in the six days prior to the report.

The police at 1:30 p.m., received a complaint from someone on Prospector Avenue about a neighbor who was “blasting football.” The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace. A camper was reported to be on fire along S.R. 248 in the vicinity of Quinn’s Junction at 11:38 a.m. The camper was located close to a trail crossing, the police were told.

The Police Department at 9:21 a.m. was informed that a taxi firm had reportedly been using Miners Hospital as a location for staging. The practice had occurred for several weeks, the police were told.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 4:24 p.m., a driver hit a vehicle in a Bonanza Drive parking lot, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:26 p.m., a driver hit a car on Main Street and left the scene before returning, the police were told.

On Monday, Sept. 7 at 9:54 p.m., up to four people were reported to be stuck in an elevator on Prospector Avenue.