Park City Police Blotter: loud youngsters, idling vehicles reported

On Sunday, March 11 at 10:47 p.m., someone on Prospector Avenue reported there were youngsters on the street making lots of noise. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace. A little bit earlier, at 10:13 p.m., a disturbing the peace case was logged on the same road. It was not clear from public police logs whether the two cases were related.

A suspected violation of Park City's law against idling vehicles was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 7:56 a.m.

On Saturday, March 10 at 9:31 p.m., a cellphone, credit cards and cash were found somewhere in Park City and reported to the authorities at the Park Avenue police station. It was not clear from public police logs where the items were found.

At 5:46 a.m., a carbon monoxide detector sounded at an address on Meadows Drive. A similar case was logged on Park Avenue at 5:41 p.m.

On Friday, March 9 at 3:30 p.m., the police received a report that ski gear and other unspecified items were taken form the back of a truck on Royal Street. The items disappeared on Feb. 10, the police were told.

At 12:08 a.m., a man was reported to be carrying items up a flight of stairs, causing loud noises. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, March 8 at 6:09 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver after watching it not stop at a flashing red light on the 2000 block of Park Avenue. The flashing red light was at a crosswalk and pedestrians were crossing at the time, the police said.

On Wednesday, March 7 at 11:35 p.m., the police received a complaint that a valet company on Marsac Avenue accidentally took the keys to a vehicle when they left for the night.

Skis were reported stolen on Royal Street at 4:17 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 6 at 3:38 p.m., skis were reported stolen on Royal Street.

A vehicle reportedly hit a car on the 1800 block of Sidewinder Drive at 8:16 a.m. and left. There were multiple witnesses, the police were told.

On Monday, March 5 at 3:37 p.m., skis were reportedly stolen on Lowell Avenue.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:14 a.m. on the 1700 block of Kearns Boulevard. Nobody was injured. The police said the damaged vehicles blocked traffic.