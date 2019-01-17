Park City police blotter: mail scattered across driveway

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports involving problems with articles of mail.

Mail was seen scattered across a driveway and was left inside a vehicle on Holiday Ranch Loop Road sometime before the 4:02 p.m. report to the police on Thursday, Jan. 10. The mail did not belong to the person who contacted the police, public police logs indicated. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

Several mailboxes were "rummaged through" on Quaking Aspen Court, the police were told at 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9. Mail was strewn about as well, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, Jan. 13

At 8:46 p.m., someone reported seeing what was described as a large amount of water near the intersection of Meadows Drive and Aspen Springs Drive. The Police Department indicated the water was the result of a utility issue.

A police officer stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of Empire Avenue and Silver King Drive at 9:30 a.m., warning the person against obstructing traffic. The Police Department said the driver dropped off skiers in the middle of the nearby intersection of Lowell Avenue and Silver King Drive.

A pedestrian who was suspected to be intoxicated was reported somewhere along S.R. 224 at 1:21 a.m. The Police Department was unable to locate the person.

Saturday, Jan. 12

At 11 p.m., the police received a report of a person refusing to leave a business on Main Street. The person was not violent, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 4:35 p.m. received a report of a bus that apparently had been in the same location along Deer Valley Drive for what was described as a "long time." The person who contacted the police requested the bus be turned off, but a person with the vehicle said they were picking people up at 5:15 p.m., according to Police Department logs. The police classified the case as a possible violation of Park City's rules against vehicle idling.

The police at 2:53 p.m. received a complaint about traffic on Swede Alley, possibly caused by vehicles parked in prohibited locations. Buses were unable to drive through the area, the police were told.

A fight was reported inside a nightclub on Main Street at 12:17 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

At 10:04 p.m., someone reported loud music along Woodside Avenue. The person also told the police of a marijuana-like scent. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The staff at a Main Street nightclub at 6:07 p.m. reported a person was attempting to use what may have been a fake identification. A police officer, though, verified the identification was authentic.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone found a wallet close to the China Bridge garage on Swede Alley and contacted the Police Department at 5:01 p.m.

A vehicle was seen parked in a handicapped spot without the proper permit somewhere along Lowell Avenue at 9:42 a.m. A similar case involving four vehicles was reported on Snow Creek Drive on Jan. 9.

Thursday, Jan. 10

At 8 p.m., two vehicles were reported to be in someone's driveway on Daly Avenue.

A police officer at 6:13 p.m. stopped a driver somewhere along Park Avenue after, according to the department, the person failed to yield to pedestrians.

Someone reported hearing noises that sounded like three gunshots in the vicinity of City Park at 5:26 p.m. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 5:06 p.m. received a complaint that a vehicle in Park City nearly caused three head-on collisions.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

At 7:02 p.m., the police received a complaint of a person sleeping in a stairwell somewhere along Lowell Avenue. The person was also reportedly following people to their cars in a threatening manner, the police were told.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

At 8:06 p.m., a load of garbage reportedly fell out of the back of a car on S.R. 248. The Police Department indicated the garbage presented a traffic hazard.

The Police Department at 11:15 a.m. received a report of what was classified as a suspected fraud. The case involves an $18,000 loan, the police were told.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 10:06 a.m. on Empire Avenue. The police were told a carport was damaged in the accident.

Monday, Jan. 7

At 3:56 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the Sandridge parking lot off Marsac Avenue. The damage occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and the report to the police.

Someone found a wallet at or close to the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive at 10:34 a.m. and contacted the Police Department.