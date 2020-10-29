Park City police blotter: Man seen carrying crossbow, wearing camouflage





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports involving the possibility of hunting inside the city limits.

Someone contacted the police at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, about a man who was seen carrying a crossbow and wearing camouflage. The person was riding a mountain bike on the Armstrong trail. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:41 p.m., a deer, alive but injured, was seen on Snow Creek Drive. The police were told it appeared the animal suffered a wound possibly caused by a gunshot, according to department logs. The deer was moving closer to people and “looks like it’s looking for help,” the police were told.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports of hunters in places like Round Valley or other places popular with recreation users like hikers and bicyclists.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10:24 p.m., the police received a report of elk near the road along S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm.

Loud music was reported outside a lodge on Empire Avenue at 4:01 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A man was seen in a black hooded sweat shirt at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street. He had been there “for a while,” according to public police logs. The police planned to check on the man.

On Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:25 p.m., the police received a report of water “shooting up out of the ground” somewhere along Lucky John Drive. The approximately 12-foot-tall spout was the result of a utility issue, the police said.

Someone on Creek Drive at 11:57 a.m. reported a ladder, which had been delivered to a front porch, was stolen earlier in the month. It is a 12-foot aluminum ladder, the police were told. The police said there is no surveillance and no suspects were immediately identified.

Antifreeze reportedly leaked into the storm drain on Main Street at 7:58 a.m.

On Friday, Oct 23 at 11:41 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the person was speeding. The police said the driver was stopped at 68 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The driver received a verbal warning.

A suspected intoxication case was reported at the China Bridge garage at 10:12 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Oct. 22 at 4:56 p.m., the police conducted a truck inspection. A trailer was taken out of service and the driver was removed, the police said.

A car was left in a location where it blocked a trail at 4:15 p.m. The call was logged on Snow Creek Drive but involved the nearby Rail Trail. The person who contacted the police said the vehicle was left illegally, but the department logs did not provide details.

A moose was seen attempting to cross Kearns Boulevard, apparently close to the Park City School District campus, at 3:31 p.m. State wildlife officers were contacted and indicated they should be contacted again if there were ongoing issues.

The police at 2:53 p.m. received a complaint about graffiti on a building on Prospector Avenue. Spray paint was used, the police were told. The graffiti was left sometime between Sunday and Tuesday before it was discovered on Wednesday, according to police logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A calf moose was seen on Kearns Boulevard at 9:38 a.m.

A police officer at 12:01 a.m. pulled over a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 64 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer issued a verbal warning.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 3:49 p.m., the police received information that a truck was forced to use the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue. The truck would be moved, the police were told.

The police at 12:21 p.m. received a report of a smoking propane generator on Empire Club Drive. People were away from the tank, which was turned off, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as a hazardous-materials spill.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10:38 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver, indicating the person did not move to another lane when an emergency vehicle was on the side of the road. The officer issued a verbal warning.

The police stopped a driver on S.R. 224 at 10:21 p.m., indicating the vehicle was traveling at 65 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer issued a written warning.

The Police Department at 5:55 p.m. received a report of people, apparently members of a construction crew, leaving vehicles on someone’s property on Daly Avenue. They “refuse to move,” the police were told. There had been talks between the property owner and the contractor, according to department logs.

The police at 9:34 a.m. received a report of an employee arriving at work appearing to be intoxicated. The case was logged on Royal Street.

On Monday, Oct. 19 at 7:55 p.m., a woman was reported at a Lowell Avenue hotel and was suspected to be intoxicated and at the wrong property. She may have been staying at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin, the police were told.

A young moose was seen in the vicinity of the Park City Ice Arena at 2:41 p.m. It appeared to be alone, the person who contacted the police said.