Park City police blotter: man seen hiding in bushes close to Main Street

The Park City Police Department in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 16, received a complaint about someone chasing another person in the Main Street core.

The Police Department received the report at 12:52 a.m., when someone said their son was leaving the back door of a Main Street building and headed toward a parking area. A man was "hiding in the bushes" at the bottom of stairs, the police were told. The man "popped out and chased" the person, according to department logs.

Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1:20 p.m., water was reportedly seen exiting a garage on Ontario Avenue. The police were told it appeared nobody was home and the garage door was closed. The Police Department indicated the case involved a utility issue.

A driver reportedly hit a vehicle at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue and then parked in a location where parking is prohibited, the Police Department was told. The call was logged at 11:48 a.m.

The Police Department at 10:15 a.m. received a complaint about a driver coming within eight inches of two bicyclists on Marsac Avenue. The bicyclists were riding downhill when the Audi drove close to them, the police were told.

Two people were reported to be sleeping in a car on Golden Way at 8:31 a.m. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A suspected drunken driver was reported at 12:20 a.m. at the Old Town roundabout.

On Saturday, Sept. 15 at 11:41 p.m., a case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street. One person was detained, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the police or others detained the person. The logs did not provide information about the actions that led to the case being classified as possible disorderly conduct.

A two-vehicle accident was reported in the Sandridge parking lot at 1:34 p.m. Nobody was injured.

Workers hit a natural-gas line while digging somewhere along Lucky John Drive at 11:31 a.m. The Park City Fire District was summoned.

A moose described as large was seen in a residential area along Deer Valley Drive at 11:16 a.m.

The Police Department was called to a Main Street business after a customer was reported to be "obnoxious" inside the store. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 10:48 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Venus Court, where a house had been vandalized with eggs several times. It was vandalized again "all over the house" the night before the report, the Police Department was told. The person who contacted the police was unsure who was responsible. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A fire hydrant was reported to be leaking somewhere along Lucky John Drive at 8:27 a.m.

A worker at the front desk of a lodging property on Empire Avenue at 3:57 a.m. told the police the front desk had received complaints about a party in a unit. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A party was reported in a backyard somewhere along Norfolk Avenue at 1:11 a.m. The people were loud, the police were told.

On Friday, Sept. 14 at 11:31 p.m., the police were told of loud music emanating from the direction of Park City High School. A little bit earlier, at 10:13 p.m., a loud party was reported on Lucky John Drive. A section of Lucky John Drive is close to the high school, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the two cases were related.

The police at 6:59 p.m. were told a car alarm sounded on Poison Creek Lane. The alarm was a recurring issue and sometimes sounded early in the morning, the police were told.

On Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:32 p.m., two dogs were reported to be attacking other ones on Park Avenue, The owner was not present, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said the pets might belong to a person who lives close to City Park.

A vehicle was reportedly hit in a parking lot on Bonanza Drive at 4:28 p.m. The Police Department said the case was a hit-and-run accident.

The Police Department at 11:01 a.m. received a complaint that a man damaged several bicycles at a store, apparently on Park Avenue. The information the man left was false, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The police at 8:52 a.m. investigated a report of a person sleeping at City Park. The person was found to be enjoying the weather and taking a nap, the police said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 2:37 p.m., a large construction sign was reported to be in the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive. The sign presented a traffic hazard, the police said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 6:19 p.m., someone went to the Park Avenue police station to turn in ammunition.

On Monday, Sept. 10 at 6:29 p.m., a car reportedly was seen headed in the wrong direction in the Prospector Avenue construction zone. The person who contacted the police apparently photographed the vehicle.