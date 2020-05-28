Park City police blotter: Man suspected of living near a transformer on Park Avenue





On Sunday, May 24 at 4:26 p.m., the Park City Police Department received a report of youngsters on Heber Avenue “pulling up the wood and skateboarding” in a courtyard. The police spoke to the youngsters, who then left.

The grate of a manhole was reported to be open on Sun Ridge Drive at 10:36 a.m. The police were told it “looks like it could cause some damage,” according to department logs. The police said the grate created a traffic hazard.

A suspected drunken-driving case was reported on S.R. 224 at 2:05 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, May 23 at 11:54 p.m., a water line, described as a main line, was reported to be broken somewhere on Woodside Avenue. Water may have been entering a house, the police were told. The person who contacted the police needed assistance, according to department logs.

The police at 4:22 p.m. received a report of what was described as a vehicle break-in that occurred the night before on Empire Avenue.

A police officer at 2:14 p.m. indicated finding a man who was described as “very intoxicated” on Prospector Avenue. The officer said they would drive the person.

A party, described as loud and in a backyard, was reported at 2:05 a.m. on Empire Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, May 22 at 1:42 p.m., a suspected violation of Park City’s rules against vehicle idling was reported on Snow Creek Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 11:10 a.m. received a report that the noise from a Main Street nightclub “can be heard all down” the street. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, May 21 at 9:45 p.m., the police received a complaint about noise from a construction crew in the vicinity of Woodside Avenue and 10th Street. The police were told a table saw had been used all day. The person said they wanted to go to sleep and “wants the noise to stop.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 10:24 a.m. Someone sideswiped a rental car, but the person was not sure when or where the damage occurred. The damage occurred on Wednesday or Thursday, the police were told.

On Wednesday, May 20 at 2:32 a.m., a fire was reported on a loading dock at a building on Deer Valley Drive. There were 10-foot flames, the police were told.

On Tuesday, May 19 at 2:15 p.m., a moose was seen in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The animal was reported to be moving south.

The police at 11:46 a.m. received a report that a homeless person might be living close to a transformer on Park Avenue. Nobody was there at the time of the report, the police were told. Earlier that day, at 7 a.m., a homeless man was seen at the Old Town transit center.

On Monday, May 18 at 11:53 a.m., a man who was reported to be homeless had raised a tent in the vicinity of a trail close to Saddle View Way.