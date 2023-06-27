Park City police blotter: Man suspected to be intoxicated ‘acting very strangely outside of the building’

Police-blotter-image-3

The Park City Police Department on Saturday night received two reports involving suspected intoxication in the vicinity of the same intersection.

A suspected intoxication case was reported in the area of Comstock Drive and Sidewinder Drive at 10:45 p.m. A little bit earlier, at 10:24 p.m., the police were told of a person described as “an intoxicated male acting very strangely outside of the building” at the same intersection.

It was not clear from public police logs whether the two reports were related.

The cases were two of several recently reported to the Police Department. On Sunday, June 25 at 12:37 a.m., an unspecified suspected alcohol offense was reported on Main Street. The day before, on Saturday, June 24, the police at 1:38 a.m. reported two people with open containers of alcohol, apparently in the area of the trail that runs along Poison Creek as is passes City Park. Public police logs did not provide details.

Other incidents recently reported to the Police Department include:

On Sunday, June 25 at 11:49 a.m., the police reported a vehicle was seen parked in the wrong direction in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Queen Esther Drive. The vehicle was also blocking a walkway and was located between signs that prohibit parking at any time. The driver saw the police as the officer was walking toward the vehicle and moved it, the police said.

A vehicle was reportedly left outside a residence on Cooke Drive, in a location that was “very close to” the caller’s driveway. The police received the report at 11:03 a.m., but the vehicle was reportedly left several days earlier. The police logged the case as an abandoned vehicle.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 1:58 a.m. in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street at 12:58 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m., the police were told of a vehicle that had been left in the China Bridge garage for longer than two weeks. An officer was requested to investigate.

The Police Department at 1:06 p.m. received a complaint from someone claiming a construction truck was blocking the road on Ontario Avenue. The person with the truck was rude “when people argue with him about the road,” the police were told.

Several vehicles were reported to have been left on Meadows Drive, in the area of a trailhead, and were “blocking the street,” according to public police logs. The police indicated the vehicles created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, June 23 at 7:31 p.m., the police received a complaint about music that was described as “loud.” The agency was told there was a performer singing on a stage, possibly as part of an event, and there had previously been similar incidents. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A branch was reported to be in the outbound lanes of S.R. 224 at 5:04 p.m. The police said the branch created a traffic hazard.

The Police Department at 1:39 p.m. was told of a truck with a flatbed trailer turning onto Park Avenue at the Deer Valley Drive intersection spilling a five-gallon paint bucket. The bucket and the paint were in the road afterward, the police were told. The police said the incident created a traffic hazard.

On Thursday, June 22 at 4:46 p.m., an officer stopped a driver for a suspected crosswalk-related violation at Park Avenue and Snow Creek Drive. The officer reported providing information about the laws regarding crosswalks.

On Wednesday, June 21 at 9:56 p.m., the police received a report of fireworks in the area of Empire Avenue. The department was told the fireworks were at residences across the road from the person who contacted the police.

The police at 3:16 p.m. were told of what appeared to the caller to be a “hot tub mounted in a crate” on Ontario Avenue. The police were told plastic and rope were “coming loose” and the person was “very concerned.” The agency said the case involved a traffic hazard.

On Monday, June 19 at 9:36 p.m., graffiti was reported inside a bus. The case was logged on Iron Horse Drive. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti.