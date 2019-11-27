Park City police blotter: Man wearing only underwear seen

A man wearing only underwear was reportedly seen in the Main Street core on Sunday, Nov. 17, prompting an unsuccessful search for the person by the Park City Police Department.

The police received the report at 1:04 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 9th Street. The person was attempting to catch a cab, the police were told. The person was also seen in the vicinity of the Town Lift and a nearby residential development, according to the police. Police officers were unable to find the person.

The initial report to the police indicated the man was naked, but the Police Department said he was in underwear.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:57 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Woodbine Way. Public police logs did not provide details.

A golden retriever was seen on Prospector Avenue at 2:29 p.m. running in the direction of Kearns Boulevard.

The Police Department stopped two drivers within an hour of each other after officers saw the vehicle registrations were expired. One of the drivers was on Richardson Flat Road at 11:19 a.m. while the other was at or close to the intersection of S.R. 248 and Round Valley Drive at 11:42 a.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11:33 p.m., someone complained about loud music along Kearns Boulevard. The music had loud bass, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department at 5:55 p.m. received information about what was described as a dispute regarding a rental unit. The person who rented the unit “made a threat to come after them and their business license,” according to public police logs. The case was reported on Woodside Avenue, but it was not clear from the logs what spurred the dispute.

A suspected theft was reported on Main Street at 5:21 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

An unspecified issue involving a sewer at or close to the intersection of Wyatt Earp Way and Butch Cassidy Court was reported at 3:58 p.m. A repair was underway that required the partial closure of the street, the police said.

On Friday, Nov. 22 at 6:08 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Main Street regarding a construction crew. The police were told construction workers over several days left a ladder on a neighboring property and boot prints were seen. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A police officer pulled over a driver on the stretch of S.R. 224 posted as Marsac Avenue after watching the person cross into an oncoming lane to get by slower traffic. Public police logs indicated the officer ticketed the driver.

The Police Department at 1:19 a.m. received a complaint of a “strange grinding noise” on Main Street. The person who contacted the police indicated it sounded like a motor inside a building was close to failing.

On Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:29 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be idling somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. The vehicle was also in a location that blocked another driver from reaching a parking spot and blocked a travel lane.

The Police Department received two unrelated calls involving what appeared to be potential suspected frauds within less than two hours. In one of the cases, logged at 3:20 p.m. on Monarch Drive, someone’s Social Security number had been somehow breached, the police were told. Earlier, at 1:44 a.m., the police were told a check had apparently been written on a closed account. The case was reported on Park Avenue.

A driver hit a vehicle on the 400 block of Marsac Avenue sometime before the 1:14 p.m. report to the police. The person whose vehicle was hit inquired whether the Police Department was able to “pull a video” of the case.

The police at 10:23 a.m. received a complaint that cars parked on the upper section of Woodside Avenue blocked the route of garbage trucks.

Someone at 8:23 a.m. reported a “hole” in the road on Meadows Drive. The warning barriers marking the location were covered in snow, the police were told.

The police at 7:15 a.m. were told the Kearns Boulevard stoplights outside the Park City School District campus remained red. The Police Department said the lights created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 3:22 p.m., a manhole cover came off on Morning Star Drive. The Police Department said the opened manhole was a traffic hazard.

People were reported to be stealing “stuff” out of a mailbox on Monitor Drive at 10:56 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 1:41 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 after the vehicle sped by, according to public police logs. The police said the posted speed limit at the location is 25 mph. The vehicle was seen at 40 mph before speeding up to 46 mph, the police said. The driver told the officer they were on the phone and did not see the police vehicle, according to department logs.

A construction truck was reported to be blocking a driveway on American Saddler Drive at 1:32 p.m.