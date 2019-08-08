Park City police blotter: Masked people seen in garage

The Park City Police Department last week received a report of five people, each wearing a mask, at a shared residential garage on Park Avenue.

The report was logged on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 12:53 a.m. A surveillance system showed the people in masks walking through the garage at 9:45 p.m., the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9:50 p.m., the police were called to the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue, where a person reportedly refused to leave what was described as a “restricted event area.” The person might have been intoxicated, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a citizen dispute.

A chocolate Labrador was reportedly lost on Kearns Boulevard at 9:18 p.m. It disappeared 30 minutes prior to the report to the police. Earlier that evening, in an unrelated case, a dog was seen in a vehicle on Woodside Avenue. It barked for an hour, the police were told.

Someone attempted to use a fake identification on Main Street at 6 p.m. The person was gone by the time the police arrived.

An unspecified parking problem was reported on Marsac Avenue at 2:42 p.m. The police were told upward of 30 cars were involved.

A moose was seen on a trail off Iron Canyon Drive at 9:53 a.m. The animal was approximately a half a mile from the trailhead. The person who contacted the police said they could not return to their vehicle with the moose there.

The Police Department logged reports of six parking problems between 4:38 a.m. and 5:42 a.m. on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park. Public police logs did not provide details.

A man was found unconscious in a bathroom at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street at 4:56 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Aug. 3 at 5:58 p.m., rocks were reported to be in the road on the route to Guardsman Pass, a result of a “minor rockslide,” the police were told. Most of the rocks were cleared.

The police at 10:37 a.m. received a complaint about a boy, reported to be 12, riding a motorcycle on a trail off Kearns Boulevard. The boy almost hit someone, the police were told.

On Friday, Aug. 2 at 3:33 p.m., stoplights were apparently not functioning on Park Avenue at Snow Creek Drive. The problem nearly caused a traffic accident, the police were told.

A construction crew reportedly started at 5:30 a.m. on Empire Club Drive. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

An altercation was reported on Main Street at 12:20 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Aug. 1 at 4:42 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on Richardson Flat Road, saying the driver did not yield to an ambulance. The police issued a warning.

A suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against idling was reported on Bonanza Drive at 11:51 a.m.

On Wednesday, July 31 at 8:39 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic stop was reported on Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, July 30 at 8:03 p.m., someone reported sprinklers at an address on Lucky John Drive were operating for at least five hours. The police were told nobody was home.

On Monday, July 29 at 12:56 p.m., the police were told of someone parking on a pedestrian trail in the vicinity of Little Kate Road.

A vehicle burglary was reported on Park Avenue at 12:32 p.m. A wallet was taken from inside, the police were told. The break-in occurred the day before the report to the police.