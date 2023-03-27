Park City police blotter: Missing earbuds may have been tracked to Utah County

Police-blotter-image-5-7

The Park City Police Department last week received a report of missing earbuds that may have been tracked to a location in Utah County.

The report was logged at 7:59 p.m. on Monday, March 20. The police received a report from someone saying earbuds were stolen the day before in Park City. The case was generated on Lowell Avenue.

The person said “they believed they have located the address of where they are,” according to public police logs. The person said they may be in Pleasant Grove, the police said. Pleasant Grove is off Interstate 15 north of Orem and Provo.

The police logged the case as a suspected theft. The person who contacted the police was reporting the case on behalf of their son.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department included:

On Sunday, March 26 at 10:24 p.m., the police received a report from a location along Deer Valley Drive, where a vehicle was left in a garage reserved for guests but did not display a pass for parking there. The police were told the vehicle is powered by electricity and was plugged in, apparently at a charging station.

A water leak was reported on Deer Valley Loop Road, close to a speed-limit sign, at 9:52 p.m. The person who contacted the police indicated the water was running onto the street, “making things icy,” according to public police logs.

The front license plate on a vehicle was reported missing at 12:30 p.m. The police were told it was not clear when or where the plate was taken. The report was logged on High Street, but it did not seem from public police logs that the plate disappeared from that street. The police classified the case as a suspected theft.

On Saturday, March 25 at 8:49 p.m., a vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone on Main Street without the proper permit. The police said the driver returned and moved the vehicle before a ticket was issued.

Someone at 4:15 p.m. reported there were no spots available in the parking lot outside the Main Street post office.

On Friday, March 24 at 10:34 p.m., three people were seen walking “in the middle of the roadway” in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. Public police logs indicated they may have been intoxicated. The police said the people created a traffic hazard.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 5:45 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A slide-off accident was reported at 3:49 p.m. on Lookout Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:31 p.m. received a parking complaint from Snow Creek Drive. Two drivers “created their own parking,” according to public police logs. The logs did not provide details.

A vehicle was seen “sliding in the lane of travel” on outbound S.R. 224 at 8:40 a.m. The officer assisted the driver in using a lower gear, the police said.

A garbage truck reportedly became “stuck” somewhere along Park Avenue at 8:34 a.m. The police indicated outbound Park Avenue needed to be closed as a result of the problem with the truck.

On Thursday, March 23 at 10:27 p.m., an officer stopped a driver after observing what was described as a “blue light” on the vehicle’s front. The officer pulled the person over in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Shortline Road and “educated” the person about state law regarding the issue, the police said.

The police at 4:40 p.m. received a complaint about someone with skis scratching a car in a parking lot in Deer Valley.

A box was reported to be in the road in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive at 3:38 p.m. The police said the box created a traffic hazard.

An officer stopped a driver at 1:28 a.m. in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, indicating the passenger-side headlight was not lit. The officer warned the person.

On Wednesday, March 22 at 8:36 a.m., graffiti was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, March 21 at 4:56 p.m., a business contacted the police to report “possible vagrancy” at night in a vestibule. A property watch was requested.