Park City police blotter: moose ‘hanging around’ property

On Sunday, Aug. 19 at 6:27 p.m., the police were told four or five dogs were seen off leashes at City Park. A fight nearly broke out between those dogs and the dog with the person who contacted the police, according to department logs.

A wallet was reportedly lost on Main Street at 4:06 p.m.

An officer at 3:47 p.m. stopped a driver on Cooke Drive after, according to the Police Department, the driver traveled through a turn lane on Kearns Boulevard and failed to stop at a crosswalk outside of Park City High School when the crosswalk light was blinking red.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 3:36 p.m. The police were told a vehicle of an unspecified model made by Ford hit a sport utility vehicle. Public police logs did not provide additional details.

A bicycle was reported abandoned for three days outside Treasure Mountain Junior High at 12:30 p.m.

Several people were reported to be making noise and causing "a lot of commotion" at the China Bridge parking garage at 1:54 a.m. The report apparently involved two men talking loudly, according to department logs.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, the police at 6:57 a.m. were told a Subaru was found on an Aspen Springs Drive front lawn "wrapped around a tree." Nobody was with the vehicle, the police were told.

On Friday, Aug. 17 at 6:05 p.m., the police received a report of a passenger throwing a lit cigarette out of the vehicle at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive.

A man was reported to be "blasting music" at City Park at 10:59 a.m. The police were told youngsters were attempting to enjoy the park as the music played. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Aug. 16 at 8:39 p.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist on Deer Valley Drive after, according to the police, the person failed to yield to pedestrians.

On Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 9:42 a.m., the police were told a cat was stuck on a Spalding Court roof for several days. The person indicated to the police they would remain at the scene to show the Park City Fire District where the cat was located.

A man reportedly got out of a vehicle at 9:20 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street, stopped traffic and yelled at people in their vehicles.

A driver hit a deer somewhere along Park Avenue at 1:13 a.m. The police were told the animal left and the damage to the vehicle was minimal. Nobody was injured.

On Monday, Aug. 13 at 10:56 p.m., someone on Golden Eagle Drive reported hearing nine or 10 noises that sounded like rifle shots. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A moose was reported to be "hanging around" a property on Foxwood Court at 11:44 a.m. The animal was stepping on hot tub covers and entered the hot tub, the police were told.