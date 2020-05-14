Park City police blotter: Moose ‘kind of hit’ on S.R. 224





On Sunday, May 10 at 6:22 p.m., graffiti was reported somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details. The case was logged as suspected criminal mischief.

Someone found a wallet in the road on or close to Racquet Club Drive and contacted the police at 3:52 p.m.

On Friday, May 8 at 11:52 p.m., a police officer on patrol in Prospector found an open garage on Sidewinder Drive.

The Police Department at 11:45 p.m. received a report of a party and loud music at a Main Street hotel. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Sullivan Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone on Aerie Drive at 8:16 p.m. told the police of what appeared to be “a package or a person attached to floating balloons.” The police were told the object was headed above a ridge and toward Aerie Drive.

The police at 1:02 p.m. received a call from someone wanting an officer to order people out of the area of a jungle gym designed for adults on Gillmor Way.

A moose, described as young, reportedly moved onto S.R. 224 at 9:20 a.m. and a driver “kind of hit him but they kept going.” The moose was running but “clearly hurt,” the police were told.

The police at 8:29 a.m. received a complaint that a contractor put a double trailer in a location along King Road where it blocked the road.

On Wednesday, May 6 at 5:27 p.m., the police were told someone was playing loud music on Sidewinder Drive. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace. The police were told the same person called about noise at 3 a.m. that day as well.

A person described as transient was reportedly seen in the vicinity of the Old Town transit center on Swede Alley at 11:22 a.m.

The police at 3:45 a.m. received a report of loud music on Sidewinder Drive. The person who contacted the police described an “ongoing” occurrence and that they had been woken up several times. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, May 5 at 6:37 p.m., the police received a complaint of upward of 30 people on the baseball fields at City Park. The police were told none of the people wore a mask or followed social distancing guidelines.

A driver contacted the police at 6:32 p.m. indicating the vehicle was behind a locked gate on Marsac Avenue.

Graffiti was discovered on the back of a Bonanza Drive building at 8:24 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, May 4 at 8:27 p.m., the police received a report of 10 vehicles with youngsters inside them “congregating” on Saddle View Way. The person who contacted the police was unsure why they were there. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 7:16 p.m. received a report about construction work on Park Avenue. The person who contacted the police was worried about the noise of a jackhammer, according to public police logs.

Elk were seen descending a hill off S.R. 224 at 5:06 p.m.

The police at 3:43 p.m. received a report of a person, described as “very dirty,” close to apartments on Deer Valley Drive. The person did not have shoes, was wearing a yellow jacket and had bags with them, the police were told. The person was in grass close to the road, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A man, described as homeless, was reported to be in a Woodside Avenue driveway at 1:04 p.m., before walking toward Main Street. The man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and had a blanket, the police were told. The circumstances were suspicious, the police said.

Someone contacted the police at 11:24 a.m. indicating their vehicle suffered flat tires on Prospector Avenue. The person “thinks someone is putting the nails there,” according to public police logs.