Park City police blotter: Moose sighting prompts call to 911

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports of moose sightings, including one that was called in through the 911 system and another that was on Main Street.

The reports:

• on Saturday, June 3 at 9:33 a.m., a moose was seen close to a building along Bonanza Drive.

• on Friday, June 2 at 9:05 p.m., a young moose was seen “running” down Main Street. The animal was toward the northern end of the street when it was reported to the police.

• on Tuesday, May 30 at 4:52 p.m., the authorities received a 911 call about a moose that crossed Kearns Boulevard. The animal was not in a road at the time of the call.

The Police Department regularly receives wildlife reports, including moose sightings. Officers who respond typically attempt to ensure the animals are not a threat to pedestrians or drivers.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department recently included:

On Sunday, June 4 at 12:27 a.m., an officer found a man sleeping in the Old Town transit center. The officer contacted the person, but public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, June 3 at 10:53 p.m., the police logged a case involving someone or several people tossing water balloons on Main Street. The police described the circumstances as suspicious. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 9:42 a.m. received information about someone finding a golden retriever in the area of the volleyball court at City Park.

Someone contacted the Police Department at 8:10 a.m. asking about City Hall noise rules. The person also told the police of the use of a jackhammer earlier in the morning. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, June 2 at 11:23 a.m., someone on Bellemont Court approached the authorities at the Park Avenue police station with a question about a noise complaint. The noise was in the neighborhood, but public police logs did not provide details. The police classified the report as a citizen assist rather than a suspected criminal case.

The Police Department at 12:02 a.m. indicated an officer “helped tourists find their poorly labeled” rental unit. The case was reported on Park Avenue, but it was not clear from public police logs whether that was the location of the unit.

On Thursday, June 1 at 8:13 p.m., an officer stopped a driver after the person reportedly did not yield to an officer conducting a traffic stop, nor did the driver change lanes or noticeably slow the speed of the vehicle. The case occurred on S.R. 224 in the Snyderville Basin. It was not clear from public police logs what sort of traffic stop was underway. The location is outside the Park City limits.

On Wednesday, May 31 at 2:50 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the area of the Iron Horse district. The police were told it did not appear anyone was injured and the vehicles were not blocking a road.

A vehicle was reportedly left in a Sidewinder Drive parking lot for up to four weeks. The police received the information at 10:54 a.m. The person who contacted the police questioned whether the vehicle was stolen “or the status of it” since it had not been moved, according to public police logs.

A transportation firm at 10:24 a.m. reported a bus in its fleet had overheated and was not moving in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley. A tow truck was summoned, but the firm indicated it would take up to 45 minutes for the truck to arrive, the police were told.

The police at 9:16 a.m. were told of a vehicle that stalled on a side of Deer Valley Drive. The vehicle was not blocking the road, but the person requested assistance in blocking traffic so the vehicle could be jumped.

On Monday, May 29 at 10:32 p.m., the police received a report of a possible house party on Nansen Court. The police were told the person has a young child and the neighbors “are being too loud,” according to public police logs. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 4:06 p.m. received a report of a motorcyclist “practicing slow turns” somewhere along Kearns Boulevard when the motorcycle tipped over. Nobody was injured, the police said.