Park City police blotter: More blue lights on vehicles reported

The Park City Police Department at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 stopped a vehicle in the area of Park Avenue and 15th Street after observing a “blue light (illuminated) to the front” and a broken taillight.

A similar case was logged several hours earlier in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street. The police in the previous week also received similar reports.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9:55 p.m., the police received a report of an unspecified number of people trespassing in a pool on Deer Valley Drive.

A party, described as “super loud,” was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 8:37 p.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A case reported as suspected disorderly conduct was logged on Main Street at 8:04 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive at 7:01 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 6:48 p.m. responded to a vehicle that was left in a drop-and-load zone on Main Street without the proper permit on display. A parking ticket was issued.

The Police Department at 3:47 p.m. received a report from Park Avenue involving a “bunch of snow” that shedded from a roof, hitting a line of some sort. The line was left “hanging down low enough that people could run into it or a vehicle could snag” the line, the police were told. The department classified the case as a utility issue.

An elevator rescue was reported on Lowell Avenue at 9:21 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:39 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Prospector Avenue. Just earlier, in an apparently unrelated case, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 8:13 a.m. were told of a truck that was left on Woodside Avenue, in a location where it blocked a driveway.

A vehicle that is not powered by electricity was seen in a China Bridge garage spot designated for those that are at 2:46 a.m. The police issued a parking ticket.

A police officer at 1:19 a.m. pulled over a driver on Main Street after observing the vehicle making what was determined to be an unsafe U-turn. The police said the sedan nearly collided with another vehicle headed uphill. Shortly afterward, at 1:38 a.m., another U-turn deemed to be unsafe resulted in a traffic stop on Main Street.

On Friday, Jan. 13 over a short period starting at 9:44 p.m. three vehicles were seen in spots outside the Main Street post office designated for people using the building. The drivers were not in the post office, the police said.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the area of the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 8th Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

Graffiti was reported somewhere along Main Street at 8:39 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the tagging.

The police at 2:14 a.m. received a complaint about noisy people in a Jacuzzi on Stonebridge Circle. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10:26 p.m., graffiti was reported on Prospector Avenue. Earlier, at 5:44 p.m., graffiti was reported on Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone contacted the police at 3:38 p.m. complaining about “peak hour traffic mitigation.” The person “thinks that it makes things worse because the officers can’t pull to the side of the road far enough,” police logs said. The case was generated from the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive.

Graffiti was reported on a Bonanza Drive wall at 10:06 a.m.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 4:43 p.m., a driver was reported to be “pulling a Christmas tree on the ground behind his truck” in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Woodbine Way. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

Someone found a wallet and contacted the police at 4:20 p.m. It was not clear from public police logs where the wallet was discovered.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 12:26 p.m., the police received a complaint about construction trucks left on the street along Woodside Avenue. The police were told the trucks cause “plows to detour which makes problems for everyone else.”

On Monday, Jan. 9 at 5:08 p.m., the police were told of a vehicle on Royal Street that was stuck and “spinning” the tires. The police said the vehicle created a traffic hazard.

Graffiti was reported on a Main Street building at 8:13 a.m.