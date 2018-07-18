Park City police blotter: More moose sightings

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports of moose sightings, continuing a series of cases over the summer.

On Saturday, July 14, a moose was seen sleeping in the neighborhood on Spaulding Court at 8:16 p.m.

The day before, on Friday, July 13, a young moose was seen on the side of the road in the vicinity of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive at 8:49 p.m. The person who contacted the police was concerned the animal would move into traffic. A moose was also seen in trees off Kearns Boulevard at 9:01 a.m. on July 13. It was close to a bank drive-thru window, the police were told.

The Police Department has received numerous moose reports in the summer in a variety of locations.

On July 13 at 6:23 p.m., meanwhile, a horse was reported to be loose close to a building on Kearns Boulevard.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Recommended Stories For You

On Sunday, July 15, at 12:54 p.m., a vehicle reportedly ran out of gas on Main Street. The person with the vehicle told the police he would leave the scene to get gas and return within 30 minutes, according to Police Department logs.

Police officers pulled over at least five drivers between 8:44 a.m. and 9:22 a.m. along the Kearns Boulevard corridor, mostly for suspected speeding offenses.

The police were contacted twice within 30 minutes starting at 7:38 a.m. after wallets were found in Old Town. The earlier case was reported at the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 10th Street while the other one was logged on a bicycle trail close to the northern end of Main Street.

The Police Department reported two suspected intoxication cases within a short period of time starting at 12:57 a.m. on Prospector Avenue. The other case was logged on Main Street at 1:29 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, July 14, a dog was seen inside a vehicle on Paddington Drive at 6:29 p.m. It looked "very lethargic," the police were told.

Trash was reported to be in the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. The police indicated the Streets Department would be contacted to clean up the trash.

Windows were reported smashed on Lowell Avenue at 7:58 a.m. Unspecified other damage was also reported. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Friday, July 13 at 11:24 p.m., the police stopped a suspected drunken driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A dog was reportedly stranded in some sort of enclosure on Woodbine Way at 6:41 p.m.

A bullet was reportedly found somewhere along Park Avenue at 3:02 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details, including whether it was discovered in a building or outdoors.

The Police Department at 6:33 a.m. received a complaint about a crew mowing a golf course at 5 a.m. in Park Meadows. Someone at the course apparently told the police the course was being prepared for a tournament, according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, July 12 at 8:08 p.m., water was seen "gushing" from behind a scoreboard on a baseball field outside on Kearns Boulevard. The police said some sort of waterworks break caused the problem.

Unspecified property was stolen from a storage unit on Park Avenue at 2:12 p.m. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected burglary.

A suspected violation of Park City's rules against vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 12:28 p.m.

Tree branches reportedly fell out of a truck on S.R. 248 between Park City High School and Quinn's Junction at 11:47 a.m. The Police Department indicated the branches were a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, July 11 at 5:16 p.m., the police received a complaint about $751.80 charged to a card. The case was logged on Park Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected fraud.

A man reportedly exposed himself and was running around naked at 5:10 p.m. on Sidewinder Drive. The police said people at a pool reported the case.

On Tuesday, July 10 at 6:36 a.m., a truck was reportedly idling on Daly Avenue. The police were told the truck woke people up.

On Monday, July 9 at 9:44 a.m., construction trucks were reported to be "all over" on Daly Avenue. The person who contacted the police was worried about a safety hazard and wanted the police to request a flagger be used, according to department logs.