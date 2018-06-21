Park City police blotter: Music, ‘nice’ and ‘calm,’ reported to the police

The Park City Police Department last week fielded a complaint about music at Rotary Park, a small space on the edge of Thaynes Canyon.

The police received the report at 5:34 p.m. on Sunday, June 17.

The person who contacted the police said the music was "nice" and "calm," but it could be heard inside. The person wanted the decibel level to be checked, according to public police logs.

"She would also like us to know she will be calling every day this happens like last summer," according to the logs.

The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 17, a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Park Avenue at 7 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Two men were reportedly seen drinking beer on Sullivan Road at 1:57 p.m. Sullivan Road is a small street bordering City Park, and sometimes incidents at the park are reported as occurring on Sullivan Road. The Police Department indicated the case involved a code-enforcement issue.

The police at 1:11 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Fairway Village Drive about a vehicle, reported to be a Porsche 911 or similar sports car, loudly driving by two or three times in 40 minutes.

Someone was reported to be sleeping behind a barbecue and under a pavilion close to the skate park at City Park at 10:15 a.m. The person had been told to leave, but was "just hanging around," according to the police.

A man reportedly entered a house in Park City at 8:05 a.m. and got into bed with the woman who contacted the Police Department. The woman does not know the man, the police were told. She said "he was on something," according to the police. The man left. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, June 16 at 10:24 p.m., a party in a hot tub was reported on Main Street. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected violation of Park City's rules against vehicle idling was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 8:23 p.m.

The police at 7:30 a.m. received a complaint about a mountain bike that was missing from a location along Deer Valley Drive. It disappeared sometime between Easter and the report to the police. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft.

On Friday, June 15 at 3:24 p.m., a delivery truck reportedly hit a rock wall on Kearns Boulevard, "tearing it down." Public police logs did not provide details.

A vehicle was reported to be blocking a driveway on Park Avenue at 2:07 p.m. Earlier that day, in an unrelated case reported at 12:56 p.m., a parked car was seen blocking the runaway-truck lane on Marsac Avenue.

A bank account was reportedly hacked, with the police receiving the report at 9:14 a.m. The case was logged on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The Police Department indicated the case involved a suspected fraud.

A man was reported to be outside a Main Street nightclub at 1:27 a.m. "trying to start fights." The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

On Thursday, June 14 at 6:29 p.m., a dog was seen left in a parked car on Main Street. The person who contacted the police was unsure how long the dog was there.

Two mountain bikes were reportedly stolen from a residence on Deer Lake Drive at 5:41 p.m.

The police at 1:57 a.m. received a report from someone on Lakeside Circle about a rental property that might be fraudulent. The person told the police they rented the property for the summer. A key should have been left in a lock box, but it was not there, the police were told. The person was worried they had been "scammed," according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected fraud.

On Wednesday, June 13, the police at 3:44 p.m. received a complaint that a driver backed into another vehicle on the 1500 block of Park Avenue. The person got out of the vehicle, said there was no damage, returned to the vehicle and left, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as a hit-and-run accident.

Construction equipment was reportedly stolen on Jupiter View Drive. The police received the complaint at 1:06 p.m., but the equipment disappeared during the night.

On Tuesday, June 12 at 9:05 a.m., an off-leash dog reported to belong to a neighbor bit another dog in Park City.

A vehicle burglary was reported on Daly Avenue at 7:44 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A bicycle was reportedly stolen on Sidewinder Drive at 3:27 p.m.

The police were told a passenger refused to pay a fare on Main Street at 2:33 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on the 700 block of Main Street at 1:41 p.m.

On Monday, June 11 at 7:09 p.m., a case logged as disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.