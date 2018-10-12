Park City police blotter: music prompts confrontation

The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about a confrontation that started after someone wanted music turned down.

The police received the report at 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, on Kearns Boulevard. The police were told someone with a white pickup truck was playing loud music. Another person requested the music be turned down, the police said.

"The door to the truck came open and they began firing something," according to the Police Department's public logs.

The logs indicated a gun was not involved, however. It was not clear, though, what sort of projectile was involved.

The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Saturday, Oct. 7

At 12:55 p.m., the police received a complaint that oil was seen on a stretch of Marsac Avenue that included a roundabout in Empire Pass. Public police logs did not provide details.

Cars reportedly slid off Marsac Avenue at 8:26 a.m. as a result of the snowy weather. The operator of a privately owned snowplow apparently needed police assistance in clearing traffic to allow the road to be plowed.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street at 1:13 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Saturday, Oct. 6

At 11:01 p.m., an elderly couple was reported to be trapped in an elevator on Royal Street.

The police at 9:19 p.m. received a report of a possible drunken driver on Park Avenue or Thaynes Canyon Drive. The vehicle was seen swerving, the police were told.

Friday, Oct. 5

At 6:36 p.m., a package was reported to have been stolen off a porch on Iron Mountain Drive. The package contained a fire-pit log valued at approximately $50, according to the Police Department.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 3:29 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone contacted the police at 8:09 a.m. saying there was a reckless driver on S.R. 224 who was "all over the road." The driver made an obscene gesture, the police were told.

Thursday, Oct. 4

At 9:11 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A man was reported to be soliciting without a business license door to door on Red Pine Court at 4:32 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the type of business. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 12:47 a.m. received a report that three people were in a Three Kings Drive residence when no one was supposed to be inside at the time. A cleaning crew apparently discovered the three people and reported them to the owner of the residence.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

At 9:26 p.m., four youngsters were seen in a parking lot on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. Two of them were fighting while the other two were recording the confrontation, the police were told.

A taxi driver at 6:34 p.m. turned in a purse to the Police Department after it was found in the back seat.

A person on a moped along Kearns Boulevard, possibly on a bicycle path, was seen at 3:56 p.m. The person who contacted the police indicated the driver "looked very young" and was traveling at a high rate of speed. The moped almost hit the caller, the police were told.

Monday, Oct. 1

at 7:39 p.m., the police were called after a customer, described as angry, was seen yelling at a manager of a business on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about the dispute.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on the 1300 block of Lowell Avenue at 4:44 p.m. The accident occurred in an underground garage, the police were told. The victim's vehicle, a rental car, suffered a cracked front bumper, according to the police.

A truck hauling a portable toilet broke down on Swede Alley at 3:39 p.m. The driver apparently was unable to remove the truck from the roadway.

A suspected violation of Park City's rules against idling vehicles was reported at 1:39 p.m. on Main Street.