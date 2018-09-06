Park City police blotter: Music prompts dispute with rideshare service

The Park City Police Department was told last week the driver of a rideshare service vehicle refused to let the passenger out, apparently based on a dispute about music.

The case was reported on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 8:48 p.m. somewhere along Park Avenue.

"The driver said he chastised his music so he won't let him out of the car," according to Police Department logs.

The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Public police logs did not provide details.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Sept. 2 at 11:45 p.m., an officer stopped a driver after watching the vehicle head the wrong direction on a one-way street. The officer pulled the vehicle over on the 1800 block of Bonanza Drive, close to the one-way construction zone on Prospector Avenue.

Someone at 6:19 p.m. reported finding a bicycle on Main Street. It might have been stolen, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police received several reports of parking problems within an hour of each other starting at 1:23 p.m. Some of the cases were logged on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park. One of the other cases, at 1:23 p.m., was reported on Deer Valley Drive, where, the police were told, a parked vehicle blocked in another one. A little earlier in the day, at 12:41 p.m., the police were told drivers parked illegally on Heber Avenue, leaving others nowhere to park.

A police officer at 10:27 a.m. pulled over a person driving a golf cart at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive. The officer told the person to remain on trails or sidewalks on the route to Main Street, according to department logs.

A loud party was reported at 2:38 a.m. somewhere along Park Avenue. The Police Department classified the report as suspected disturbing the peace. A little bit earlier, at 1:43 a.m., a party was reported on Deer Valley Drive. The person who filed the report wanted the police to help with "shutting down" the party, according to the department.

On Saturday, Sept. 1 at 1:06 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver after, according to the department, the person was seen speeding at a rate of 52 mph in a location where the speed limit is 35 mph. The person was pulled over at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way.

The police at 12:48 p.m. received a complaint that a bicycle was stolen from the back of a car that was in a garage. The case was reported on Park Avenue.

On Friday, Aug. 31 at 8:18 p.m., a man reportedly threw popcorn at another person on Park Avenue.

A vehicle was reported to be idling on Snow Creek Drive at 5:44 p.m. It was gone by the time the police arrived.

The police at 4:44 p.m. received a complaint that, according to the person who submitted the report, a vehicle was driving in a reckless manner on Deer Valley Drive. It cut people off and braked abruptly, the police were told.

A vehicle that had reportedly been disabled with a parking boot was reported on Park Avenue at 11:10 a.m. The person who contacted the police said the vehicle had not been moved in a week and there were $600 worth of parking tickets, according to Police Department logs.

On Thursday, Aug. 30 at 2:59 p.m., groceries were reported stolen on Snow Creek Drive, Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 12:10 p.m. received a complaint about a man seen using a hula hoop in the middle of the road in front of the Main Street post office. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 12:45 p.m., the police received a complaint that a storage unit was broken into on Par Avenue. A television and pots were among the items taken, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 2:33 p.m., school-age kids were seen in a yard along Lucky John Drive. They were damaging the yard, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Monday, Aug. 27 at 11:15 a.m., a truck was seen idling on Main Street. It had been there since 9 a.m. and a "store filled with fumes," the police were told.