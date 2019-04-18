Park City police blotter: Nighttime photographer draws attention

A Park City police officer investigated a driver whose vehicle pulled off Kearns Boulevard close to the Park City School District campus on Saturday, April 13 at 10:58 p.m.

The officer contacted the driver, learning the person was photographing nighttime scenes. The person indicated they would be at the location for 30 minutes, according to police logs.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, April 14

At 6:34 p.m., the police received a complaint about gushing water toward the north end of City Park, in the vicinity of Park Avenue and Sullivan Road. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated a water main may have broken. The police described the case as a utility issue.

Garbage was seen in the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive at 3:14 p.m. The police described the garbage as a traffic hazard and was removed.

A vehicle was seen with a broken rear window at the China Bridge garage at 3:10 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A driver reportedly left a garage with an unspecified sort of bag atop the vehicle at 12:20 p.m. on Kearns Boulevard. The bag fell off the vehicle, the police were told.

A party, described to the police as large, was reported at 12:48 a.m. on Saddle View Way. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Saturday, April 13

A man was reported to be yelling somewhere along Park Avenue, close to an abandoned commercial space, at 4:56 a.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Friday, April 12

At 11:47 a.m., the police assisted after a vehicle ran out of gas at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive.

The Police Department at 11:47 a.m. received a complaint from someone along Park Avenue, where construction workers were reported to be trespassing and destroying landscaping. The police indicated the case was civil rather than criminal in nature.

Wednesday, April 10

At 10:48 p.m., a person on Lucky John Drive told the police left a house and found doors open when they returned that were not open when they left. The person wanted a police officer to walk through the house. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 1:35 p.m. received a complaint about stoplights showing green in all directions at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The police indicated the issue caused a traffic hazard.

Tuesday, April 9

At 6:51 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have been burglarized somewhere along Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive the day after it occurred. The police received the report at 2:31 p.m. The victim was parked in a lot at the time the damage occurred. Public police logs did not provide details.

Monday, April 8

At 3:51 p.m., a bag was reportedly stolen from a ski locker room on Empire Club Drive. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.