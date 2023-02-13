Park City police blotter: Officer stops driver in vehicle shining blue light

Police-blotter-image-5-3

A Park City Police Department officer on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:49 p.m. pulled over a driver in the area of Swede Alley and 5th Street, where the vehicle was seen with a “blue light” shining in a forward direction.

Public police logs did not provide details, including any suspected violations of laws.

The Police Department in recent months has received similar reports of illuminated blue lights on vehicles.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11:50 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer at 11 p.m. saw a vehicle on the side of the road in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive with the hazard lights activated. The officer contacted the driver, who “stated he was fine” and was reading mail.

The Police Department at 4:33 p.m. reported there were dogs off leashes in the area of lower Main Street. There were apparently four people at the location at the time of the report to the police.

A suspected drunken driver was reported in the area of Park Avenue and Snow Creek Drive at 2:01 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:38 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and 9th Street after observing the headlight on the driver side was not illuminated.

The Police Department at 10:15 p.m. was told of an issue on Estates Drive involving water flow. The person who contacted the police indicated they returned to their residence and found “water gushing in their crawl space under the house,” according to public police logs. The person turned off the valve that serves the house, but the water continued to gush, the police said. The case was classified as a utility issue.

The police at 8:23 p.m. were called to the area of Empire Avenue and Shadow Ridge Road, indicating there were repeated complaints about buses in the area. The police were told the buses might be blocking traffic.

An elevator rescue was reported at the Park City Ice Arena at 6:45 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

At 4:28 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in a location where it blocked a lane serving a garage on Heber Avenue.

A vehicle was reported to be inoperable at 11:07 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Lucky John Drive and Monitor Drive. The vehicle was at a location where it blocked traffic, the police said.The police at 8:25 a.m. received a complaint about a vehicle that was left in front of a Park Avenue business, in a location where the curb is painted red designating a no-parking zone. The other vehicles nearly hit the one that was parked, the police were told.

On Friday, Feb.10 at 6:41 p.m., a black Labrador retriever puppy was seen moving across the street and back again in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. The puppy was close to a bus stop at the time the police were called.

Someone on Monitor Drive at 6:25 p.m. reported an elk herd had been spending time in the caller’s yard for several days. The person was not “concerned about them in his yard” but apparently wanted signs to be posted about the animals.

Someone reported losing a wallet on Bonanza Drive at 1:12 p.m. The item was described as a “brown purse wallet,” according to public police logs.

On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 12:11 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

An elk herd at 5:59 a.m. was reported to be crossing a road in the area of S.R. 224 and Cove Canyon Drive, which is outside the Park City limits.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 2:28 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about the accident.

A customer reportedly refused to leave a business on Main Street at 12:07 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 11:43 a.m., an elevator rescue was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday Feb. 6 at 11:39 a.m., a hit-and-run case was reported on Prospector Avenue. The police were told the victim’s vehicle was a rental car.