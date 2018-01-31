Park City Police Blotter: Officers respond to festival-week complaints

The Park City Police Department last week responded to numerous cases involving the crowds in the city for the Sundance Film Festival, but it appeared to be a subdued festival week compared to some of the rollicking affairs in the past.

There were standard complaints about noise and parties. Some of the cases last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 28 at 11:46 p.m., the police received a complaint about partying on Empire Avenue. There was lots of noise, the police were told. The person who contacted the Police indicated it was an ongoing issue. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A person on Comstock Drive reported a car parked on a neighbor's lawn at 4:02 p.m. The Police Department indicated the case involved a code enforcement issue.

Skis were reported stolen on Royal Street at 2:46 p.m.

The Police Department at 1:03 p.m. received a complaint that a car was parked inside a garage on Empire Avenue with the driver's side mirror smashed and antenna bent, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

At 11:30 a.m. skis were reported stolen the day before. The case was logged on Lowell Avenue.

A suspected intoxication case was reported at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue at 2:46 a.m. Police logs did not provide details.

A "massive party" was reported somewhere along Norfolk Avenue at 2:20 a.m. It involved loud music, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department at 12:11 a.m. received a report of someone hearing a noise that sounded like a "kaboom" outside a condominium on Captain Molly Drive. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:47 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver after, according to the Police Department, the vehicle did not yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The person was stopped at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive.

A two vehicles accident was reported in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Bonanza Drive at 1:21 p.m. Nobody was injured.

The police at 7:48 a.m. received a complaint that a person was "driving bizarre" in Old Town. The driver was starting and stopping in an erratic fashion, the police were told.

On Friday, Jan. 26 at 10:11 p.m., a deer was seen limping on the 2300 block of Monitor Drive. The animal might have been hit by a vehicle, the police were told.

Ride-sharing vehicles and taxis were reportedly parked with the engines running on the 1500 block of Park Avenue at 10:03 p.m.

At 8:15 p.m., a police officer stopped a taxi driver on the 600 block of Woodside Avenue, indicating the driver violated a restriction on thru traffic on the street.

A traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way at 9:28 a.m. The police were told one vehicle rolled toward another one and a driver honked the horn. The other driver was apparently startled and hit a concrete barrier, according to the police.

An injured deer was reported at or close to the intersection of Little Kate Road and Monitor Drive.

On Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:09 p.m., a driver was reported to be headed in the wrong direction on Park Avenue.

A sign prohibiting left turns was reportedly knocked down at the intersection of Main Street and Deer Valley Drive at 3:48 p.m. Drivers were attempting to turn left at the intersection, the police were told.

The Police Department at 12:44 p.m. received a report that a tent was seen along Kearns Boulevard, either inside the Park City Cemetery or close to the cemetery. The police were told someone had been camping there for a week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 11:32 p.m., a man, described as intoxicated, was seen "wandering" up the sidewalk on Main Street. He got a ride, the police said.

A police officer at 7:36 p.m. saw a woman filming in the road on Main Street.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lowell Avenue at 4:37 p.m. Another hit-and-run accident, apparently unrelated to the one at 4:37 p.m., was logged at 11:52 a.m. on the 1200 block of Little Kate Road.

A snowboard was reportedly stolen on Lowell Avenue at 10:35 a.m.

Ride-sharing drivers were reported to be "driving crazy" on the 1200 block of Park Avenue at 2:36 a.m. Earlier, at 12:02 a.m., someone reported commercial traffic on upper Park Avenue, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the traffic involved ride-sharing vehicles.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 3:50 p.m., a person found a wallet somewhere in Park City.

A driver on S.R. 248 at 8:20 a.m. was reported to be driving aggressively and cutting off vehicles.

On Monday, Jan. 22 at 9:24 p.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224. The truck was damaged and needed to be towed.

The Police Department dealt with two cases involving drones in quick succession on Main Street, the first at 5:03 p.m. and the other 15 minutes later.

Ski boots, gloves, goggles and a helmet were reported stolen on Lowell Avenue at 3:57 p.m.