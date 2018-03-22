Park City Police Blotter: Officers respond to holiday revelry

The Park City Police Department on Saturday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day, was busy with the crowds, including large gatherings on Main Street.

The reports on Saturday were typical for the day as the Police Department dealt with alcohol-related cases and traffic issues.

At 12:17 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, as an example, two women reportedly had a "table full of beer" somewhere along Main Street. They were giving the beer to people on the street as they walked by, the police were told. The business owner asked them to leave several times before the police were called, according to department logs.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, March 18 at 5:58 p.m., the police received a call from someone on Solamere Drive about a person staying at a residence who was unable to pull a recreational vehicle into a driveway. The vehicle was left on the street and the person contacted the police to ensure it could be left there.

The Police Department at 5:31 p.m. received a report from a taxi driver on Lowell Avenue claiming harassment by another taxi driver. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department said the episode was civil in nature rather than criminal.

A car was reportedly parked partially blocking a driveway on Park Avenue at 3:43 p.m. The people whose driveway was impacted could apparently get through, but "it is tight and the car might get hit," the Police Department was told.

A fire was reported in a utility room on Estates Drive at 7:21 a.m. The police said someone extinguished the fire, but the person wanted the Park City Fire District to respond.

A pickup truck reportedly drove off the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. The truck apparently stopped toward Poison Creek. The Police Department received the report at 1:03 a.m.

On Saturday, March 17 at 10:45 p.m., the police were told an axle of a motor coach "came apart" on Marsac Avenue. The police said the motor coach company planned to summon a tow truck.

At 10:37 a.m., the police were called to a Monitor Drive address, where someone reported a dispute between upstairs and downstairs neighbors. The police were told the person in the downstairs unit taps the ceiling whenever the person in the upstairs residence makes some sort of noise. The person wanted to talk to an officer "because she is tired of walking on eggshells," according to department logs.

On Friday, March 16 at 2:35 p.m., someone on Ontario Avenue reported tractors were "rumbling up the street all day," according to the Police Department. The police indicated the case was an issue for City Hall's code enforcers.

On Wednesday, March 14 at 4:04 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be parked in front of a driveway somewhere along Sidewinder Drive.

On Tuesday, March 13 at 7:53 p.m., the police were told clothes were taken from a laundry room in a building on Sidewinder Drive. The clothes disappeared 20 minutes before the police were contacted.