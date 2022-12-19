Park City police blotter: Officers respond to noisy parties, including a ‘building is shaking’ report

Police-blotter-image

The Park City Police Department in the middle of December received several complaints about noise, including in Prospector and Old Town.

The cases are likely a result of the crowds arriving for ski vacations and could continue as more people head to Park City for the holidays, typically one of the busiest stretches of the year in the tourism industry.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9:04 p.m., the police received a complaint about loud music in a Prospector Avenue residence upstairs from the person who contacted the agency. The police were told it appeared a party was occurring and the “building is shaking,” according to department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9:44 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about a party, described as loud, on Daly Avenue. There was “heavy bass music,” the police were told. The person who contacted the police attempted to contact the people at the party, but they did not answer, according to public police logs. The person “just wants them to turn it down,” the police said. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12:21 a.m., the Police Department was told of noisy people in a hot tub on Empire Avenue. The hot tub was located in a courtyard, the police were told.

The cases did not appear to be serious and the descriptions of the cases in the police logs were similar to those reported to the police during traditionally busy times. It is likely there will be additional cases with the crowds expected to become larger in the period between Christmas and New Year’s.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:40 p.m., the police were told of a valve on Sun Ridge Road that was “pouring water out into” a storm drain. The person who contacted the police indicated the water at the time of the call was “not causing a traffic hazard,” according to the logs.

Graffiti was reported on Heber Avenue at 12:03 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the tagging.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Bonanza Drive at 9:30 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A driver contacted the police at 8:03 a.m. indicating their vehicle would not start as a result of a charging station that was not working. The report was logged on Main Street. The person told the police “they need help and are cold,” according to the logs. The police classified the case as a motorist assist.

On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:05 p.m., the police received information about a manhole without a cover somewhere along Bonanza Drive. The police said the situation was a traffic hazard.

A fight was reported at 10:44 p.m. on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 4:03 p.m. on S.R. 224.

The police at 10:47 a.m. received a complaint about 100 nails in the road in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. The police indicated the nails created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, Dec. 16, in the overnight hours, the police stopped several drivers for what were described as headlight or taillight violations. The cases included traffic stops on S.R. 224 and at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. Another case, at the intersection of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive, involved at least one headlight and at least one taillight not functioning, the police said. That case also involved an expired vehicle registration, the police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 1:22 p.m., a police officer observed what was described as a large box that was atop a shipping pallet on Park Avenue. The police said the box was “completely blocking” a sidewalk. The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter.

The Police Department at 4:34 a.m. received a complaint about construction work that was “making a lot of noise.” The case was reported on Norfolk Avenue, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the construction was on that street or a nearby one. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:13 p.m., the police received information about construction that was “still going on at night “ on Woodside Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A slide-off accident was reported on Morning Star Court at 2:33 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6:41 p.m., a stoplight was reported to be stuck, apparently at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The Utah Department of Transportation was contacted. The police described the situation as a traffic hazard.

The police at 8:38 a.m. received a report about a snowplow hitting a mailbox on Webster Court the day before the department was contacted. It was not clear from public police logs whether the snowplow was part of the City Hall fleet or a private-sector plow.

On Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:59 p.m., a vehicle became “stuck” on Swede Alley and was parked on the west side of the road at the time of the call to the police.