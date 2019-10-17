Park City police blotter: Officers respond to vehicle break-ins

The Park City Police Department last week received reports of several vehicle break-ins, including in Park Meadows.

The police at 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 received one of the reports from someone on Estates Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

Another case was reported on the same day, at 3:08 p.m., on Lowell Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked at the time, the police said.

The police in an online statement indicated a bicycle that was apparently stolen in one of the cases was discovered the next day hidden in bushes in the same neighborhood.

The Police Department, meanwhile, at 7:57 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 was told a vehicle had been damaged the night before and garbage was found in a vehicle in the morning. The person who contacted the Police Department requested additional patrols.

Anyone with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct. 13 at 12:43 p.m., the police were told someone left a vehicle in the Old Town roundabout, in the vicinity of the Old Town transit center.

A wallet was found at 11:37 a.m. somewhere along Main Street. The person who found the wallet brought it to the Park Avenue police station to give to the police.

The Police Department responded to the vicinity of a Main Street nightclub after someone reportedly acted in a threatening manner. The person apparently was at one point inside a vehicle and then was outside the nightclub, the police said. Public police logs did not provide details about any threats.

A person was reported to possibly be intoxicated at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street at 12:08 a.m. The person left in a taxi headed to a hotel, the police said.

On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9:36 p.m., the police reported a suspected drunken driving case on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, Oct. 11 at 5:10 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot on Snow Creek Drive. One of the vehicles involved is a Ford Explorer. Public police logs did not provide details, including whether the Explorer is the victim’s or suspect’s vehicle.

On Thursday, Oct. 10 at 3:15 p.m., a shovel was seen in the road in a northbound lane of S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm.

A crane was reported to be blocking the road on the 100 block of Main Street at 12:37 p.m. The Police Department indicated the crane created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 11:30 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Prospector Avenue about people possibly sleeping in vehicles.

A Dumpster was reported to be smoldering at 8:05 a.m. on Jupiter View Drive. There were not visible flames, but the person who contacted the department indicated there was heat damage on the outside.

A driver in a Subaru was reported to be “weaving in and out of traffic” on S.R. 224 at 7:46 a.m. The vehicle was moving at 70 mph and almost hit a school bus, the police were told.

The police at 1:35 a.m. received a complaint about two cars speeding on Silver King Drive at 1:35 a.m. The drivers were honking the horns, yelling and swearing at each other, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:22 p.m., a moose was reported to be on the 1500 block of Park Avenue. The person who contacted the police said “it’s dark and people are being stupid,” according to public police logs. The Police Department indicated the animal presented a traffic hazard.

A bicycle was reportedly vandalized on Little Kate Road at 6:49 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A truck was reported to be blocking a driveway somewhere along Norfolk Avenue at 6:47 p.m.

The police at 3:20 p.m. received a report of two wallets disappearing on Empire Avenue the night before. The agency logged the case as a suspected theft.

On Monday, Oct. 7 at 3:24 p.m., the police received a report of a truck with an engine idling for longer than four hours at or close to the intersection of Larkspur Drive and Lupine Lane. The police were told the vehicle is a construction truck.

Hot-air balloons were reported behind Park City High School at 8:31 a.m. The person who contacted the Police Department inquired about the possibility the balloons were a violation of Park City rules.