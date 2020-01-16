Park City police blotter: Wrong-way driver stopped

On Sunday, Jan. 12 at 8:38 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue, indicating the vehicle traveled the wrong direction on a one-way road at 4th Street. The person also had not obtained a driver license, the police said. Another driver, with a license, was contacted to pick up the vehicle.

A vehicle at 6:25 p.m. was apparently left in a location at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue where it blocked buses. It was gone by the time a police officer arrived.

A suspected drunken driver was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 5:49 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone on Eagle Way at 8:21 a.m. reported vehicles were left on a dead-end street, blocking snowplows.

On Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:12 p.m., the police were told of someone hearing “big bass music vibrating through the wall” somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police wanted an officer to respond to tell the people “to be considerate of others.” The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A car was reportedly seen parked on Moray Court in front of a mailbox at 6:44 p.m. The police were told the car also blocked snowplows.

The Police Department at 5:35 p.m. was informed of a slide-off accident on Marsac Avenue in the southbound direction. The vehicle was not blocking the road, but Marsac Avenue was “getting bad,” the police were told.

The Police Department at 10:26 a.m. received a complaint about seven vehicles that were reportedly left on Empire Avenue without the proper permit. One of the vehicles was parked in front of a fire hydrant, the police were told.

On Friday, Jan. 10 at 8:39 p.m., someone told the police keys were dropped in a storm drain somewhere along Norfolk Avenue. The person, though, had a spare key and no emergency response was required, the police indicated.

A man suspected to be intoxicated was reported on Main Street at 8:26 p.m. The man got into a cab close to the Heber Avenue intersection, according to the police.

A snowplow in a parking lot on Woodside Avenue may have hit a power line at 1:42 p.m.

On Thursday, Jan. 9 at 8:38 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 after reportedly observing the vehicle without the headlights illuminated.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported at the Old Town transit center at 5:55 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot somewhere along Lowell Avenue. The police received the information at 3:44 p.m., but the person who reported the case indicated the damage occurred more than a week prior to the police notification.

A wedding ring and two credit cards were reportedly lost somewhere on Main Street at 11:53 a.m.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:35 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at a Main Street garage. Public police logs did not provide details.

A Christmas tree was reported to be in the road on Bonanza Drive at 9:04 p.m. The Police Department indicated the tree presented a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8:37 p.m., the police received a report of a driver hitting a deer on eastbound U.S. 40. The accident scene did not block the road, the police said.

A truck was reported to be “losing garbage” at 1:07 p.m. on Kearns Boulevard and S.R. 224.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Empire Club Drive at 12:01 p.m. The suspect vehicle “took off his mirror,” the police were told.

One man was reported to be sleeping in a vehicle at 12:20 a.m. in the flagpole lot on Swede Alley.

On Monday, Jan. 6 at 5:27 p.m., a truck was reported to be stuck in a ditch off Marsac Avenue.

Skiers and snowboarders were seen “grinding on the bridge” somewhere along Marsac Avenue at 3:06 p.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected trespassing.