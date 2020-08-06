Park City police blotter: Parking issue reported in vicinity of Guardsman Pass





The Park City Police Department last weekend received a complaint about numerous parked vehicles in the vicinity of Guardsman Pass, a popular recreation area south of Old Town.

The police logged the case at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. There were between 50 and 100 vehicles, the police were told. A trailhead parking lot was full, the person told the police, indicating it was a continuing issue on the weekends. The police transferred the person to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. The county line is in that upper-elevation area.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:19 p.m., a car alarm sounded in a parking lot on Lowell Avenue. An officer came across the vehicle while on patrol. The police said the circumstances regarding the alarm were suspicious, but public department logs did not provide details.

A stoplight at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive remained green for up to 10 minutes at 7:52 p.m. The light was apparently green for drivers on Kearns Boulevard. The police said the issue created a traffic hazard.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a Main Street garage at 9:05 a.m. The damage occurred overnight, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Aug. 1 at 11:52 p.m., a deer was found in a travel lane at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Homestake Road. It was apparently injured. The police indicated the animal needed to be put down. The police said the deer created a traffic hazard.

Someone contacted the police at 9:58 p.m. from Prospector Avenue saying a man and a woman in a vehicle took a photograph of him 30 minutes prior to the call to the police. The man and woman “continue to watch him & followed him back to his apartment,” according to department logs. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

The police at 9:39 p.m. were told a credit card was found at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 8th Street.

A husky was reported to have been left inside a vehicle on Bonanza Drive at 5:42 p.m. The animal had been there for longer than 10 minutes, the police were told.

A driver on Little Kate Road at 5:15 p.m. reportedly did not stop at two stop signs and “can’t stay on the road.” The driver was in a silver Jeep Wrangler, the police were told.

A dump truck was seen on the side of the road on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm at 10:31 a.m. The police classified the case as assisting a motorist, but public police logs did not provide details.

Someone found a wallet on a stairway between Woodside Avenue and Park Avenue at 8:08 a.m. and contacted the police.

A party was reported on or close to Lakeside Circle at 2:05 a.m. The people were “being really loud,” the police were told. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, July 31 at 10:51 p.m., people were reported to be loud at a fire pit just off Main Street. The person who contacted the police indicated they were on a top floor and could hear the people over the sound of the television. The person was attempting to get her kids to go to sleep, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A man at 8:58 p.m. was reportedly seen sleeping in the bushes along a trail on the border of City Park, close to Miners Hospital. The police classified the case as a welfare check.

People were reported to be vacuuming for an extended period, apparently at an address on Meadows Drive. The police were told at 6:59 p.m. the vacuuming started at 5 p.m. The person who contacted the police indicated “they are creating a disturbance with how long it has been going,” according to department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone at 12:39 p.m. told the police the number of signs explaining an upcoming traffic closure on Main Street was overkill. The person apparently counted 16 signs and wanted to talk to someone.

A crane reportedly blocked Ontario Avenue at 8:02 a.m.

On Thursday, July 30 at 5:37 p.m., a vehicle reportedly had been left with the engine idling for approximately 20 minutes. The police classified the case as a suspected violation of the City Hall rules against idling.

Someone at 10:11 p.m. was reported to have parked a recreational vehicle and was camping in a parking lot on Captain Molly Drive.

On Wednesday, July 29 at 3:57 p.m., a driver ran over unspecified debris on Kearns Boulevard, leaving at least one tire slashed.

On Tuesday, July 28 at 5:51 p.m., a person in a BMW sedan refused to turn off the ignition, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a citizen dispute.

On Monday, July 27 at 1:29 p.m., a driver reportedly nearly hit a bicyclist at the intersection of Park Avenue and Empire Avenue. The bicyclist told the police they had the right of way, according to department logs.